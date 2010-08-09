Man Receiving Unemployment Benefits Refuses Over A Dozen Job Offers

The U.S. unemployment situation becomes ever more complex the more you dig into it.



It’s far from simply a problem of there not being enough jobs for people to do.

In fact, since the middle of 2009 the number of job openings has risen at twice the rate of actual hires, according to the Wall Street Journal. Despite the massive pool of unemployed Americans, there’s a growing number of unfilled positions.

Shouldn’t the glut of jobless Americans be immediately filling any available job as it appears?

Well, it’s not happening that way. Many companies are actually having a hard time filling open positions, and there are many factors at play behind this.

One reason is that higher-skill positions can’t find enough higher-skilled Americans. After all, while there’s a glut of unemployed lower-educated Americans, higher-educated Americans remain decently employed. Another issue is that Americans stuck with underwater mortgages, ie. who owe more than their home is worth, aren’t able to move for potential jobs. That’s a fair excuse.

Yet beyond the two factors above, many Americans continue to enjoy the luxury of choice, despite being long-term unemployed:

WSJ:

Some workers agree that unemployment benefits make them less likely to take whatever job comes along, particularly when those jobs don’t pay much. Michael Hatchell, a 52-year-old mechanic in Lumberton, N.C., says he turned down more than a dozen offers during the 59 weeks he was unemployed, because they didn’t pay more than the $450 a week he was collecting in benefits. One auto-parts store, he says, offered him $7.75 an hour, which amounts to only $310 a week for 40 hours.

“I was not going to put myself in a situation where I was making that small of a wage,” says Mr. Hatchell. He has since found a better-paying job at a different auto-parts dealer.

It’s not that there aren’t opportunities, it’s that there aren’t opportunities that match many Americans’ expectations:

At Emirates, four cabin-crew job fairs the airline held in Miami, Houston, San Francisco and Seattle attracted an average of about 50 people each, compared to a global average of about 150 and as many as 1,000 at some events in Europe and Asia. “I would have liked to have seen more and would have expected to see more,” says Rick Helliwell, vice president of recruitment.

The jobs require little more than a high-school diploma and fluency in English. They include free accommodation and medical care, and starting pay of about $30,000 a year. Mr. Helliwell speculates that Americans might be hesitant to move to Dubai, where the jobs are based. “Maybe they have less of an adventurous spirit” given the uncertainties they face at home, he said.

This is just one example, but tons of people around the world would die for an opportunity like this. You go through the grind for a few years, with one of the best airline brands, then find something that better fits your other life needs once you have some experience. It can lead to decent opportunities and global experience, especially for someone with only a high school diploma.

Yet it received a tiny amount of interest despite the massive pool of unemployed Americans. Which makes one wonder what kind of economic downturn this is. It certainly isn’t anything like the American depression given unemployed Americans’ ability to be picky.

