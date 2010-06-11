U.S. Companies Have Record Amounts Of Cash And They're Finally Ready To Spend It

Soulja Boy

U.S. companies are holding record amounts of cash right now… and more interestingly their spending plans have changed dramatically since the beginning of the year.WSJ:



The Federal Reserve reported Thursday that nonfinancial companies had socked away $1.84 trillion in cash and other liquid assets as of the end of March, up 26% from a year earlier and the largest-ever increase in records going back to 1952. Cash made up about 7% of all company assets, including factories and financial investments, the highest level since 1963.

…

In a recent survey of company chief financial officers that Duke’s Mr. Graham conducted with CFO Magazine, he found that companies expect capital spending to increase by 9% over the next year, compared with 1.5% when he asked the question in December. They expect employment to grow by 0.7%, compared with the 1.4% drop they expected six months ago.

This statistic is surprising. The recovery isn’t simply going as planned for these companies, it’s proceeding ahead of expectations, despite all the negativity we’ve been hit with over the last two months.

