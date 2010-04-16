Citi: The U.S. Is Devouring Commodities Again

We’re all well aware of China’s voracious commodities demand growth, but U.S. demand has rebounded into a… well you know the shape:



Alan Heap at Citi:

The first evidence of a recovery in US demand is appearing. Copper service centre shipments increased 9.5%yoy, 4%mum in February; off a low base, but the first positive data point since early 2006. (Figure 14). Aluminium orders rose 25%yoy, 12%mum in March (Figure 28). Orders are a good (although not infallible) lead indicator of shipments.

Copper:

aluminium:

There could even be good news coming out of Europe, for commodity bulls:

Europe still the laggard — But even here there are tentative positive signs. Copper merchant premia have increased 40% in recent weeks after a steady decline from mid 2009 (Figure 15). Aluminium premia are also higher (Figure 29) although this also reflects supply tightness due to illiquid stocks.

Thing is, if China encounters a major slow-down then it really won’t matter whether U.S. or European demand is back or not. Thus ultimately, commodities remain pretty dependent on that Eastern nation.

