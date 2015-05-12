The 50 US colleges with the best food

Of all the gripes students have about college, the biggest usually has to do with the food. But not every college fails where food is concerned; in fact, some colleges offer food so good that it’s just like mum used to make.
To create this list, school information website Niche rounded up data from students at colleges around the US who rated their schools in the quality of both on-campus dining facilities and off-campus dining options.
Many of the colleges on the list are large schools, with plenty of resources devoted to whipping up near-gourmet meals for their students. Others are centered in big college towns (where cheap-yet-satisfying meals are available at every corner) or in big cities (like New York, which is known for its food scene).
We’ve included some quotes from students on Niche to show why each school made the list.
Lawrence, Kansas
'There is a dining hall near every dormitory. How many meals you get depends on your meal plan but the dining halls are set up in a buffet style, so it's unlimited amounts per visit.'
'Huge variety of places to choose from, all conveniently on Mass (Street) and throughout Lawrence. A lot of places deliver and offer student discounts. A lot of trademark Lawrence places and local dining.'
Ocala, Florida
UCF has a number of big-chain names on campus -- including Chik-fil-A, Burger King, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and Starbucks -- but also features some specialty purveyors like the YUM YUM Cupcake Truck. Students can take advantage of weekly dining services deals, like a free 20-ounce fountain soda with the purchase of a sandwich at Bits & Bytes Cafe, or $US0.99 coffee refills at Java City.
Chicago, Illinois
'DePaul offers a vast variety of foods to each for each meal of the day.'
'DePaul also makes an attempt to encourage healthy eating, and offers both vegetarian and vegan options to its students. On-campus food is definitely the easiest option for freshmen, and most of the dining places are centrally located in the Student Center on the Lincoln Park campus.'
Berkeley, California
'One of the aspects that make Berkeley such an amazing city to live in is that THERE IS SO MUCH GOOD FOOD EVERYWHERE. It blew my mind how many local hole-in-the-wall restaurants there were that served amazingly delicious and authentic food.'
'As a freshman here, I am really impressed with the quality of the food the dining halls serve.'
Boston, Massachusetts
'Literally everyone from all the schools in the area comes to eat at our dining hall because it's FANTASTIC.'
'Being in the middle of Boston, there are tons of great cafes and restaurants. The Emmanuel cafe is pretty good most of the time, but sometimes it is good to get out and explore.'
Northampton, Massachusetts
'Smith has recently started buying much more of its ingredients locally, which is a great part of the College's new green, sustainable initiative. Everyone's favourite food day of the year is Julia Child Day in the fall. On this day, recipes from Child, an alumna of Smith, are made in every dining hall using delicious local ingredients.'
'Northampton is a perfect college town, very liberal, artsy, hipster, and worldly. So is the food. So many different types of restaurant options are available.'
Fort Collins, Colorado
'Excellent eating in the dining halls! Fort Collins is the city with a million eateries, and the campus seems dedicated to competing with their variety and quality. There are many dining halls on campus, some nicer than others, but all available to students on the meal plan. We even have a Mongolian barbecue! Vegetarians, pescatarians, and vegans are all readily catered to. Fresh produce is available and options change every day.'
Riverside, California
'Anywhere you go, you are guaranteed a quality meal. It makes you not miss home-cooked meals.'
'Since the campus is located not too far from a very urban part of Riverside, there are many options of what to eat, where to eat, and kinds of food. There is something to satisfy everyone's cravings within 10 miles of the campus.'
Bloomington, Indiana
'The university has several dining halls, each with its own personal flare. One is a buffet, another is like a mall cafe court. Others yet are similar to restaurants. The food comes from the same place and is always fresh and cooked in front of you in most cases. IU provides foods for all types of people including those with allergies, religious preferences, and lifestyle choices relating to food.'
West Lafayette, Indiana
'Purdue's award-winning dining courts serve the best food possible while still keeping nutrition in mind. They are well-organised, hygienic, and create a great atmosphere for students to gather.'
'Many places (off campus) are open very late for students, and almost all deliver. There is even a special website (hungryboiler.com) that has deals for students from almost all of the local restaurants.'
Richmond, Virginia
'Campus dining options are pretty great. There are multiple places to eat, including our own campus-run restaurant. The dining hall itself offers a variety of options, and makes a conscientious effort to appeal to students' wants.'
'Richmond has such good restaurants! And so many. Always a new one to try.'
Norman, Oklahoma
'I actually love all of the food on campus. We have a variety of choices available, including many vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and halal choices. Even without a meal plan, the food is reasonably priced.'
'Norman is predominantly a college-town and a suburb of Oklahoma City, which means that many popular chains have opened shop here to cater to every dining necessity.'
Claremont, California
'It is well known that Malott, the Scripps dining hall, is the most favoured of the Claremont colleges. Popular favourites include the hot grill, the exhibition bar, weekly sushi day, and infamous freshly-baked chocolate cookies that melt in your mouth.'
'Claremont has really great food options, and LA isn't too far away.'
Claremont, California
'You will never go hungry as a student at Pitzer College. There is an assortment of different food, ranging from ethnic specialties to a grill that dishes out some of the best burgers, quesadillas, and steaks around. There is also a sandwich bar where you can get a sandwich made to your liking with all of the toppings you can think of. Add to the list a panini maker, waffle maker, omelet bar, and the favourite 'specialty nights,' and you won't have to look any farther than McConnell Dining Hall to fulfil all your stomach's needs.'
Wheaton, Illinois
'The main dining hall, known formally as Anderson Commons but referred to by all students as SAGA, is an all-you-can-eat buffet, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.'
'Finding a quality meal off-campus is as simple as taking a five-minute stroll into downtown Wheaton and stopping in at one of the many various restaurants. If you have access to a car, your dining options are nearly limitless!'
Baltimore, Maryland
'It's amazing how many options you can offer at a small school like Goucher. Everyone has their favourite dining hall because they each have their own flavour. No matter if you like vegetarian, meat-heavy, Asian, Mexican, Kosher, or comfort food, we've got it! There are also lots of options off campus, most of which are pretty cheap.'
Los Angeles, California
'The food at Oxy is amazing! A lot of variety, the food is all cooked fresh, and the cafeteria staff are so friendly! Off-campus dining is really good too.'
'This is Los Angeles. You can really get any type of food you want if you're willing to venture off campus.'
Palo Alto, California
'I expected college food to be not so appetizing, but the dining halls have so many options. There are also specific dining halls that are culturally themed (Mexican/Asian food). I am never hungry.'
'If there's one thing Palo Alto does offer college students, its food. Lots and lots of varied, delicious food.'
Winter Park, Florida
'The portions are enormous. The dining hall is nice and has lots of different options (including gluten-free, vegetarian, sushi) and there are tons of stores on Park Ave, like Panera and BurgerFi, that are within walking distance. There's also lots of ice cream and sweets.'
Columbia, Missouri
'The dining halls on campus are great! The food is prepared well, and the menus are pleasing to all different kinds. Also, the location of the dining halls are scattered around campus and easy to locate.'
'Chipotle, Shakespeare's Pizza, Campus Bar and Grill, Noodles & Company, and Domino's are just some food places located right off campus.'
Saint Paul, Minnesota
'Macalester offers its students a Grade-A cafeteria. Café Mac offers a huge variety of options for students (and often professors). Students can take a trip around the world during one meal, with different food stations that include a diverse selection of international cuisine.'
Eugene, Oregon
'Dorm food is great on campus, there is such a huge variety, whatever you're in the mood for, you will find. Sushi, burgers, pizza, fresh salads, fruit, junk food, tons of different drinks... Oregon dining has so much to offer. If you're sick of dorm food, go down 13th and you'll find exactly what you're craving.'
State College, Pennsylvania
'There is a pretty big variety of food options in the four different dining halls as well as various chain restaurants such as Au Bon Pain, Panda Express and Starbucks. Plus off campus there are plenty of different restaurants and most accept Lion Cash (your meal plan points).'
Ann Arbor, Michigan
'There is everything you can possibly think of when it comes to food in Ann Arbor. As far as dining halls, there is a good variety and each dining hall has a little something different. The food gets better and better each year and it's pretty good.'
Portland, Oregon
'The food here is delicious. If only the desserts weren't so good, it would be really hard to not be healthy.'
'Portland is a foodie haven so of course there is amazing food all over.'
Harrisonburg, Virginia
'Being a transfer student, I was exposed to the dreaded college food at my previous school. JMU's dining is far superior, and I will be keeping my meal plan straight through senior year.'
'JMU gets many of its greens and poultry from local farmers so most of it is fresh and organic.'
Nashville, Tennessee
'Vanderbilt's food is really above and beyond what you get at most college cafeterias. Most of the food is fresh, made in-house, and there is a huge amount of variety in the choices offered.'
'Nashville has a wonderful restaurant scene for any taste and budget.'
Medford, Massachusetts
'I remember visiting other schools and thinking the dining was ok but Tufts wowed me.'
'Tufts is known for its food. The two dining halls on campus serve a variety of high quality food themed from all over the world, and offer a variety of options for students with special dietary needs. All in all, Tufts dining is equivalent to a restaurant.'
San Diego, California
'Everything is made fresh. The campus has many different dining options. To those of us over 21, the campus also has a nice lounge.'
'I don't think too many college students actually look forward to eating at their school's cafeteria, but I know my roommates and I couldn't wait for meal time at USD.'
Angwin, California
'Students in the know eat in the campus center/grind. It's a coffee shop/cafe with lots of fast food options and drinks made to order.'
'PUC is near many great dining options with great food in Santa Rosa, St. Helena, Napa Valley, and San Francisco. These dining options will not disappoint and it is worth the drive to these areas.'
East Lansing, Michigan
'The food choices at MSU are great. There is something for almost everyone's preference, even the picky eaters... The menus are different every day which adds more variety to the consumer's palate and makes for many happy stomachs.'
'There are enough ice cream parlors, restaurants, and coffee shops (in East Lansing) to seat an entire army.'
Madison, Wisconsin
'There are a variety of cuisines to choose from at very reasonable prices.'
'State Street is the main downtown area of Madison and has some of the best food choices in the city. There are local favourites and chains so there are plenty of choices. Also, State Street has some of the best food carts with tons of variety.'
Boston, Massachusetts
'The best dining hall food in the country. Gourmet chefs and a buffet for every meal... MIT kids tried to make fake IDs just to sneak in to get our food.'
'Boston has so much to offer because the city is such a melting pot of cultures and people! I have loved every off campus dining experience I have had.'
Middletown, Connecticut
'Wesleyan has DELICIOUS FOOD. Besides that, your choices are diverse and abundant. Places like Weswings, Wesshop, PI cafe, Red & Black Cafe can really eat up your points if you're too lazy to walk to either Usdan or Summerfields (big cafeteria like settings) to use up one of your meals.'
Columbus, Ohio
'There are tons of places to eat on campus, especially on South Campus. In South Campus, you have the Marketplace, which is a favourite of many because of the variety of options. South is also home to Kennedy Commons, the best dining hall on campus.'
'I love the local spots we have around. They're super unique and even the chains are different, like Tom & Chee and Cane's.'
Seattle, Washington
'Having been around a few college campuses over the years I must say the variety of food options on campus is amazing. There is a sushi bar, a pasta station, a salad bar and 10+ options in a food court type setting. Then there are food stations around campus that you can easily drop by for a coffee or sandwich between classes.'
New Haven, Connecticut
'Dining hall food is extremely diverse. There are always a lot of vegetarian, vegan, and ethnic options. All serveries have a hot dish bar, salad bar, sandwich-making station, fruit selections, cereal bar, and coffee bar, as well as special stations (like blenders for smoothies, soft serve dispensers, or cappuccino machines).'
Boulder, Colorado
'Boulder is a great city. If you grow tired of the campus food, Boulder has so much to offer.'
'It's practically gourmet every single night... It's amazing and we never usually have the same thing on a night to night basis.'
Amherst, Massachusetts
'UMass Dining is award-winning, so it's no wonder that most on-campus students don't mind getting a meal plan.'
'The Amherst area has so much good food to choose from... There are a lot of student discounts and if you look online you can find them.'
Davis, California
'Campus Dining at UCD is the bomb. The dining halls serve a variety of tasty meals each day, and there are always vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The meals are all-you-can-eat, and the staff is very helpful when it comes to accommodating students with specific food allergies or preferences.'
'The students at Davis are appreciative of the local restaurants, and some even note that it is the best part about town.'
Austin, Texas
'We are close to all the hottest restaurants downtown. All places are within walking and biking distance, and we also have a great public transportation system (and it's safe). On campus itself, there are various dining halls which have a plethora of food.'
Ithaca, New York
'Chefs at the dining halls really take pride in their work and reputation, and they keep students happy and coming back for more. Even those who live off campus are continually tempted to visit on-campus eateries for all-you-can-eat dinners and Sunday brunch.'
'Ithaca has more restaurants per capita than New York City (they're very proud of this and will tell you several times if you tour Cornell)!'
Brunswick, Maine
'So many healthy options, and it's all just so great. There are also food trucks, and there are night snacks on the weekends as well. Brunswick also has a plethora of restaurants (as well as amazing gelato).'
'Dining services kicks off the academic year with the Lobster Bake.'
Saratoga Springs, New York
'Apparently the chefs have won a competition many years in a row.'
'Skidmore College has by far the best food. There are a ton of options, the dining hall is open until 11 PM, and as a freshman you get an unlimited meal plan.'
Houston, Texas
'Five star chefs; the food is fantastic. If you don't like the menu at one servery, you are free to eat at any other servery, which is great. Every college is connected to a dining hall and has its own commons to eat... The cooks are very accommodating and there are tons of options for vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, etc. They are also open to suggestions and take feedback very seriously.'
Los Angeles, California
'The number of dining halls with the cluttering of plates and the delicious desserts make the campus dining at UCLA a great place. The dinner hours are usually our socialising and relaxation time.'
'LA is the best when it comes to off-campus dining! There are always great options -- and there are always options for students on a budget.'
New York, New York
'I would say Rubin dining hall serves the best breakfasts, but Weinstein has the best selection, with traditional, home-style meals served on the bottom floor and a choice from Chick-fil-A to Quiznos, to wraps and sandwiches and sushi.'
'Eating in NYC is always an adventure. With new places opening left and right, there are always new surprises to be had. Plus, with most restaurants in the area offering discounts to NYU students, you can't go wrong!'
Blacksburg, Virginia
'Eating on campus is very popular at Tech, so sometimes dining halls get very crowded during the lunch and dinner rush. With 11 dining halls to choose from and hundreds of different dishes, it takes a while to try it all. Even though freshmen are required to purchase a meal plan, most don't mind, and some students enjoy Tech food so much that they continue to get meal plans for the rest of their years as students.'
St. Louis, Missouri
'Our campus dining is fantastic! We can get food on some places on campus up to 1 a.m. most nights, they have excellent dining staff who always talk to us and are really nice, the meals are really tasty and are usually pretty healthy, depending on what you get... You can find just about everything on campus, and if it's not there, then it's nearby.'
