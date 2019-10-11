The top 20 millionaire-producing US colleges where most of the ultra-wealthy alumni are self-made

William B. Plowman/Getty Images Harvard tops both the US and global lists of universities which have produced the most ultra-high net worth individuals — though not the most who are ‘self-made.’

In July, Wealth-X released their findings on which US colleges have produced the most millionaires.

The study focused on those alumni deemed to be ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals: those with fortunes of $US30 million or more. The report analysed the Wealth-X database of the world’s wealthiest people and used Wealth-X’s Wealth and Investable Assets Model to estimate the number of UHNW alumni and their fortunes.

The report concluded that, globally, the US tops the list of nations with the most universities producing UHNW graduates. The top school, both globally and nationally, is Harvard, which was found to have about 13,650 UHNW alumni – over double the amount of Stanford and the University of Pennsylvania, which respectively ranked No. 2 and No. 3 on both the US and global lists.

The study also found that in the US, six out of the eight Ivy League universities ranked in the top 20. Private universities also dominated the list, with only five public institutions placing within the top 20.

In addition, the Wealth-X study found that most UHNW individuals who graduated from these institutions have wealth that is considered “self-made.”

Interestingly, the top UHNW-producing schools aren’t the same ones producing the most self-made millionaires. Keep reading to find out which American universities can count the most self-made millionaires among their UHNW alumni.

(Note that all UHNW alumni population figures and self-made wealth percentages are estimates from Wealth-X.)

Boston University

Boston University has 1,640 UHNW alumni, with only 55% being deemed “self-made.”

It tops the list of universities with the highest percentage of international UHNW alumni, with 41% of their UHNW alumni originating from abroad, while 59% comes from the US.

University of Southern California

The University of Southern California has 2,645 UHNW alumni, with only 60% of them being considered “self-made.”

However, USC ranks No. 2 on the list of institutions with the highest percentage of international UHNW alumni, with 34% of their UHNW alumni originating from abroad.

University of Miami

University of Miami has 1,410 UHNW alumni, with 70% being deemed “self-made.”

Of University of Miami’s UHNW alumni, 86% are from the US, while only 14% originated from abroad.

Northwestern University

Northwestern has 2,725 UHNW alumni, with 72% of them considered “self-made.”

80% of Northwestern’s UHNW alumni are from the US.

Columbia University

Columbia University has 3,925 UHNW alumni, with 73% of the UHNW alumni being considered”self-made.”

New York University

New York University has 3,380 UHNW alumni, with 73% of being considered “self-made.”

At 40%, NYU also had the highest percentage of UHNW women whose wealth was self-made.

Cornell University

Cornell University has 2,245 UHNW alumni, with 74% being deemed “self-made.”

77% of Cornell’s UHNW alumni are from the US, while only 23% come from abroad.

University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania ranks at No. 3 on both the US and global lists of institutions with the highest UHNW individuals. 75% of those alumni are considered to be “self-made.”

University of Notre Dame

University of Notre Dame has 2,085 UHNW alumni, with 75% being deemed “self-made.”

94% of University of Notre Dame’s UHNW alumni are from the US, while only 6% originated from abroad.

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Berkeley campus with the Campanile in the background in Berkeley, Calif.

University of California, Berkeley has 2,385 UHNW alumni, with 76% of those individuals being deemed “self-made.”

UC Berkeley ranks No. 4 on the list of institutions with the highest percentage of international UHNW in their alumni population, with 73% of Berkeley’s UHNW alumni originating in the US and 27% originating from abroad.

Yale University

Yale has 2,400 UHNW alumni, with 77% of their UHNW population deemed “self-made.”

However, 89% of Yale’s UHNW population are from the US, while only 11% come from abroad.

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Austin has 2,195 UHNW alumni, with 77% being deemed “self-made.”

87% of UT-Austin’s UHNW alumni are from the US, while only 13% come from abroad.

University of Michigan

University of Michigan has 1,970 UHNW alumni, with 78% being deemed “self-made.”

82% of University of Michigan’s UHNW alumni are from the US, while only 18% originated from abroad.

Stanford University

Coming in at No. 2 on both the US and global lists, Stanford has 5,580 UHNW alumni, but not the highest (or even second-highest) proportion of self-made wealth. 78% of those UHNW individuals are deemed “self-made.”

Princeton University

Princeton University has 2,180 UHNW alumni, with 78% being deemed “self-made.”

84% of Princeton’s UHNW alumni are from the US, while only 16% come from abroad.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has 2,785 UHNW alumni, with 78% of them being considered “self-made.”

In addition, 69% of MIT’s UHNW alumni are from the US.

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

UCLA has 1,945 UHNW alumni, with 79% being deemed “self-made.”

84% of UCLA’s UHNW alumni are from the US, while only 16% come from abroad.

Harvard University

With 13,650 UHNW alumni, Harvard ranks as No. 1 on both the US and global lists of universities with the greatest number of UHNW alumni. In addition, 79% of these UHNW individuals are considered “self-made.”

74% of Harvard’s UHNW alumni come from the United States, with most coming from the Banking and Finance, Business and Consumer Services, Non-Profit and Social Organisations, Technology, and Real Estate industries.

University of Virginia

University of Virginia has 1,650 UHNW alumni, with 84% being deemed “self-made.”

This percentage ties University of Virginia with University of Chicago as the institution with the highest percentage of self-made UHNW alumni.

University of Chicago

The University of Chicago has 2,405 UHNW alumni, with 84% of their UHNW alumni deemed to be “self-made.” This ties U-Chicago with the University of Virginia for the highest percentage of self-made UHNW alumni.

In addition, 79% of U-Chicago’s UHNW alumni are from the US, while only 21% come from abroad.

