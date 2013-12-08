US Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman Stranded Off Long Island

US Coast Guard rescues commercial fisherman after his boat capsizes off of NY coast

MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a commercial fisherman hanging onto a life raft in the waters off of Long Island after a birdwatcher spotted the desperate man and called authorities.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brent Walsh said the 52-year-old fisherman was picked up at about 4 p.m. Saturday off Montauk Point, N.Y. He said a rescue crew on a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat was already near the fisherman doing training when the call came in.

Walsh said the birdwatcher called police in East Hampton who notified the Coast Guard.

He said the man was treated for hypothermia after being brought on board and was taken to an area hospital.

Walsh said the Coast Guard will investigate how the fisherman’s 38-foot vessel capsized and sank about six miles from Montauk Point.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.