Here's what $1 billion worth of cocaine looks like

The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter James returned to port this week with a haul of roughly 16 tons of cocaine, gathered by it, other Coast Guard Cutters, and international partners during a 26-day period in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The cocaine, seized in 17 interdiction actions, had an estimated wholesale value of $US420 million — about $US29,000 a kilo.

