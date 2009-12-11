US CMBS Delinquency Rate Now 29x Higher Than The Low

Moody’s published the results of its latest CMBS “delinquency tracker” on Thursday and, as usual, they made for less-than-cheery reading.



The rating agency said the aggregate rate of delinquencies among US CMBS conduit and fusion loans stood at 4.47 per cent as at the end of November, an increase of 46 basis points compared with the prior month. That increase was the largest yet of the economic downturn, Moody’s said.

