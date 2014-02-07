Here's How Americans Stereotyped 16 Big Cities Around The Country

Reputation is everything. That’s especially true in America, a country where tourists spend $US166 billion annually, lured by the delight of the American lifestyle,according to The Atlantic.
But what is the image we have of our own biggest cities? Real estate listing site Movoto wanted to find out. They enlisted the help of marketing agency Fractl to conduct an online survey that got more than 13,000 responses from across the nation.
The survey presented people online with one of the 16 biggest cities in America, based on population density, and asked a range of questions about their perceptions of that city — from how clean they thought the city was to how easy they thought it would be to “get laid” there.
Respondents ranked cities on a scale of 1 to 4, and the cities with the highest percentage of 3s and 4s, compared to overall responses to a category, won that superlative. Los Angeles got a lot of love, while people tended to have a poor opinion of Detroit, which lost nearly every category. Below the results, you can check out all the cities that were in the running.
Most Fashionable
Winner: Los Angeles (88.5%)
Honorable Mention: New York City (87.9%)
Least Fashionable: Detroit (42.7% thought it was fashionable)
Most LGBT Friendly
Winner: Los Angeles (82.6%)
Honorable Mention: San Francisco (80.2%)
Least LGBT Friendly: Detroit (42.1% thought it was LGBT friendly)
Most Hipster
Winner: Los Angeles (73.6%)
Honorable Mention: New York City (74.2%)
Least Hipster: Detroit (40.5% thought it was hipster)
Best Food
Winner: New York City (87.9%)
Honorable Mention: Chicago (87.3%)
Worst Food: Detroit (55.6% thought it had the best food)
Craziest Sports Fans
Winner: Boston (79.1%)
Honorable Mention: Chicago (78.7%)
Least Crazy Sports Fans: Washington, D.C. (53.9% thought it had crazy sports fans)
Cleanest City
Winner: Seattle (80.6%)
Honorable Mention: Tampa – St. Petersburg (79.8%)
Dirtiest City: Detroit (30.7% thought it was clean)
Best Personal Hygiene
Winner: Seattle (78%)
Honorable Mention: Dallas – Fort Worth (75.5%)
Worst Personal Hygiene: Detroit (37.6% thought its population had the best personal hygiene)
Most Intelligent
Winner: Seattle (83%)
Honorable Mention: New York City (81.6%)
Least Intelligent: Detroit (47.9% thought it was intelligent)
Worst Traffic
Winner: New York City (70%)
Honorable Mention: Chicago (62.9%)
Best Traffic: Seattle (35.9% thought it had the worst traffic)
Friendliest City
Winner: Seattle (77.2%)
Honorable Mention: Minneapolis – St. Paul (74.6%)
Least Friendly City: Detroit (37.6% thought it was friendly)
Most Attractive Women
Winner: Los Angeles (87.6%)
Honorable Mention: Miami (84.3%)
Least Attractive Women: Detroit (47.7% thought it had the most attractive women)
Most Attractive Men
Winner: Miami (78.3%)
Honorable Mention: Los Angeles (78.2%)
Least Attractive Men: Detroit (43.9% thought it had the most attractive men)
Easiest City For Men To Get Laid
Winner: Detroit (52.3%)
Honorable Mention: Atlanta (48.7%)
Hardest City For Men To Get Laid: Seattle (39.2% thought it was easy for men to get laid here)
Easiest City For Women To Get Laid
Winner: Detroit (53.3%)
Honorable Mention: Chicago (51.7%)
Hardest City For Women To Get Laid: Minneapolis – St. Paul (39.5% thought it was easy for women to get laid here)
Highest Sexual Promiscuity In Men
Winner: Los Angeles (79.2%)
Honorable Mention: New York City (78.2%)
Lowest Sexual Promiscuity In Men: Minneapolis – St. Paul (58.9% thought men here had high sexual promiscuity)
Highest Sexual Promiscuity In Women
Winner: Los Angeles (80.8%)
Honorable Mention: New York City (76%)
Lowest Sexual Promiscuity In Women: Minneapolis – St. Paul (54.4% thought women here had high sexual promiscuity)
Here’s a list of the 16 cities, followed by the number of people who responded to questions about them.
Atlanta – 1,236
Boston – 1,093
Chicago – 654
Dallas-Fort Worth – 884
Detroit – 1,005
Houston – 846
Los Angeles – 795
Miami – 691
Minneapolis-St. Paul – 718
New York City – 1,096
Philadelphia – 700
Phoenix – 658
San Francisco – 700
Seattle – 678
Tampa-St. Petersburg – 696
Washington, D.C. – 614
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.