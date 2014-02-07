Here's How Americans Stereotyped 16 Big Cities Around The Country

Shutterstock People thought Los Angeles was the most hipster city.

Reputation is everything. That’s especially true in America, a country where tourists spend $US166 billion annually, lured by the delight of the American lifestyle,according to The Atlantic.

But what is the image we have of our own biggest cities? Real estate listing site Movoto wanted to find out. They enlisted the help of marketing agency Fractl to conduct an online survey that got more than 13,000 responses from across the nation.

The survey presented people online with one of the 16 biggest cities in America, based on population density, and asked a range of questions about their perceptions of that city — from how clean they thought the city was to how easy they thought it would be to “get laid” there.

Respondents ranked cities on a scale of 1 to 4, and the cities with the highest percentage of 3s and 4s, compared to overall responses to a category, won that superlative. Los Angeles got a lot of love, while people tended to have a poor opinion of Detroit, which lost nearly every category. Below the results, you can check out all the cities that were in the running.

Most Fashionable

Winner: Los Angeles (88.5%)

Honorable Mention: New York City (87.9%)

Least Fashionable: Detroit (42.7% thought it was fashionable)

Most LGBT Friendly

Winner: Los Angeles (82.6%)

Honorable Mention: San Francisco (80.2%)

Least LGBT Friendly: Detroit (42.1% thought it was LGBT friendly)

Most Hipster

Winner: Los Angeles (73.6%)

Honorable Mention: New York City (74.2%)

Least Hipster: Detroit (40.5% thought it was hipster)

Best Food

Winner: New York City (87.9%)

Honorable Mention: Chicago (87.3%)

Worst Food: Detroit (55.6% thought it had the best food)

Craziest Sports Fans

Winner: Boston (79.1%)

Honorable Mention: Chicago (78.7%)

Least Crazy Sports Fans: Washington, D.C. (53.9% thought it had crazy sports fans)

Cleanest City

Winner: Seattle (80.6%)

Honorable Mention: Tampa – St. Petersburg (79.8%)

Dirtiest City: Detroit (30.7% thought it was clean)

Best Personal Hygiene

Winner: Seattle (78%)

Honorable Mention: Dallas – Fort Worth (75.5%)

Worst Personal Hygiene: Detroit (37.6% thought its population had the best personal hygiene)

Most Intelligent

Winner: Seattle (83%)

Honorable Mention: New York City (81.6%)

Least Intelligent: Detroit (47.9% thought it was intelligent)

Worst Traffic

Winner: New York City (70%)

Honorable Mention: Chicago (62.9%)

Best Traffic: Seattle (35.9% thought it had the worst traffic)

Friendliest City

Winner: Seattle (77.2%)

Honorable Mention: Minneapolis – St. Paul (74.6%)

Least Friendly City: Detroit (37.6% thought it was friendly)

Most Attractive Women

Winner: Los Angeles (87.6%)

Honorable Mention: Miami (84.3%)

Least Attractive Women: Detroit (47.7% thought it had the most attractive women)

Most Attractive Men

Winner: Miami (78.3%)

Honorable Mention: Los Angeles (78.2%)

Least Attractive Men: Detroit (43.9% thought it had the most attractive men)

Easiest City For Men To Get Laid

Winner: Detroit (52.3%)

Honorable Mention: Atlanta (48.7%)

Hardest City For Men To Get Laid: Seattle (39.2% thought it was easy for men to get laid here)

Easiest City For Women To Get Laid

Winner: Detroit (53.3%)

Honorable Mention: Chicago (51.7%)

Hardest City For Women To Get Laid: Minneapolis – St. Paul (39.5% thought it was easy for women to get laid here)

Highest Sexual Promiscuity In Men

Winner: Los Angeles (79.2%)

Honorable Mention: New York City (78.2%)

Lowest Sexual Promiscuity In Men: Minneapolis – St. Paul (58.9% thought men here had high sexual promiscuity)

Highest Sexual Promiscuity In Women

Winner: Los Angeles (80.8%)

Honorable Mention: New York City (76%)

Lowest Sexual Promiscuity In Women: Minneapolis – St. Paul (54.4% thought women here had high sexual promiscuity)

Here’s a list of the 16 cities, followed by the number of people who responded to questions about them.

Atlanta – 1,236

Boston – 1,093

Chicago – 654

Dallas-Fort Worth – 884

Detroit – 1,005

Houston – 846

Los Angeles – 795

Miami – 691

Minneapolis-St. Paul – 718

New York City – 1,096

Philadelphia – 700

Phoenix – 658

San Francisco – 700

Seattle – 678

Tampa-St. Petersburg – 696

Washington, D.C. – 614

