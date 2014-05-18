What America Will Look Like Under 25 Feet Of Seawater

Nickolay Lamm Jefferson Memorial under 25 feet of water.

Alarming new research found that the West Antarctic ice sheet is now in a state of irreversible collapse and could raise sea levels by as much as 4 feet by the end of the century.

As global sea level rises, coastal cities and islands face a growing risk of being washed away.

To give us a glimpse of the future, artist Nickolay Lamm from self-storage search engine StorageFront.com produced images showing what major landmarks along America’s East Coast would like in the next several hundred years under 5, 12, and 25 feet of seawater.

Lamm used sea level rise maps from Climate Central to create a formula to calculate how much water there would be on the ground in a specific location.

