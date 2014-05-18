What America Will Look Like Under 25 Feet Of Seawater

Dina Spector
Jefferson 25 feetNickolay LammJefferson Memorial under 25 feet of water.

Alarming new research found that the West Antarctic ice sheet is now in a state of irreversible collapse and could raise sea levels by as much as 4 feet by the end of the century.

As global sea level rises, coastal cities and islands face a growing risk of being washed away.

To give us a glimpse of the future, artist Nickolay Lamm from self-storage search engine StorageFront.com produced images showing what major landmarks along America’s East Coast would like in the next several hundred years under 5, 12, and 25 feet of seawater.

Lamm used sea level rise maps from Climate Central to create a formula to calculate how much water there would be on the ground in a specific location.

Here's a map of New York City today. The white triangle is where the 'camera' is positioned in the illustrations -- toward Lower Manhattan. In the next slide, you'll see what this camera is looking at in real life.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

Here's New York City today, from the perspective of the camera in the first map.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

Here's that same map of New York City in about 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet, represented by the blue shading.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

Here's the real-life scene of New York City if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

Here's a map of New York City in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

Here's the real-life scene of New York City if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

Here's a map of New York City in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of New York City if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Back Bay (in Boston) today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life view of Back Bay today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Back Bay in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Back Bay in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Back Bay in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Back Bay in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Back Bay in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Back Bay if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Boston Harbor today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life view of Boston Harbor today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Boston Harbor in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Boston Harbor in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Boston Harbor in 100 years if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Boston Harbor in 100 years if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Boston Harbor in 2300 if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-ife scene of Boston Harbor in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Harvard's campus today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life view of Harvard's campus today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Harvard's campus in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Harvard's campus in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Harvard's campus in 2300 years if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Harvard's campus in 2300 years if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Harvard's campus in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Harvard's campus in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Jefferson Memorial today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Jefferson Memorial today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Jefferson Memorial in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Jefferson Memorial in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Jefferson Memorial in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Jefferson Memorial in 2300 years if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Jefferson Memorial in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Jefferson Memorial in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Miami today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life view of Miami today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Miami in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Miami in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Miami in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life view of Miami in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Miami in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Miami in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Ocean Drive today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life view of Ocean Drive today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Ocean Drive in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Ocean Drive in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Ocean Drive in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Ocean Drive in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of Ocean Drive in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of Ocean Drive in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of the Washington Monument today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life view of the Washington Monument today.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of the Washington Monument in 100 years if sea level rises 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of the Washington Monument in 100 years if sea level 5 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of the Washington Monument in 2300 if sea level rises 12 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of the Washington Monument in 2300 if sea level rises.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A map of the Washington Monument in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

A real-life scene of the Washington Monument in the next few centuries if sea level rises 25 feet.

Source: Nickolay Lamm/StorageFront.com; Data provided by Climate Central

