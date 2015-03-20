The 14 best city economies in America

Cities power a country’s economy. After Business Insider ranked all 50 state economies, we decided to turn our attention to America’s big cities.

We ranked 354 metropolitan areas based on 2013 GDP per capita, December 2014 unemployment rates, Q2 2014 average weekly wages, change in housing prices between Q4 2013 and Q4 2014, and 2013 poverty rates and combined those into a composite index.

While we didn’t factor them into the ranking, we also took a look at the Fortune 500 companies headquartered in each metro area and what industries had a large or disproportionate share of employment.

For more details on our methodology and sources, click here.

