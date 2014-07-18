23 US Citizens Reportedly Dead In Malaysia Airlines Crash

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev Emergencies Ministry members walk at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014.

There were reportedly 23 American citizens on board Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, which went down over Ukraine on Thursday.

Fox is citing the flight manifest that reportedly lists 23 Americans, and Reuters cites an Interior Ministry adviser quoted by Interfax.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she couldn’t immediately confirm whether any Americans were on board the plane.

The Boeing 777 plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it crashed in eastern Ukraine about 25 miles from the Russian border. There were 295 people on board.

