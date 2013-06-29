Report: US Citizen Killed In Violent Clashes In Egypt

An unidentified American citizen has been killed after being caught in violent protests in Alexandria, Egypt, McClatchy reports.



There were conflicting reports over how the man was killed. One report said he was stabbed, while another said he died from a gunshot wound. The U.S. Embassy in Cairo has not commented on or confirmed the report.

From McClatchy:

Gen. Amin Ezz al Din, the head of security in Alexandria, said the man, whom he identified as 21 years old, was killed about 3:30 p.m. as he was filming clashes “with a small camera.” Din said the victim was swept up in a fight and was stabbed in the chest “with some sort of machete.”

Protesters dragged his body to an ambulance where paramedics declared him dead, Din said. A Health Ministry official also confirmed an American death but provided no details.

“Those who killed him and others are suspected thugs,” Din told McClatchy.

The State Department has ramped up security efforts as political unrest has intensified. A travel warning has been issued urging U.S. citizens to “remain alert” and “be vigilant” and U.S. Marines have been put on alert to protect the Embassy if protests turn violent.

USA Today reports that one Egyptian has died and 88 others have been injured as violent clashes continue between pro-Morsi demonstrators and others who are calling for the Egyptian president to resign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.