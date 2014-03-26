The 10 Most Traffic-Clogged Cities In The US

Those of us who are condemned to lengthy daily commutes can take solace in the fact that we are not alone.

In a recent study, Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found that the average commuter spends an extra 38 hours a year in his car due to traffic. However, in some cities, drivers have it much worse.

To find out which city in America has the worst traffic, Business Insider turned to the experts at FindTheBest.

Based on their calculations, drivers in Washington D.C. have to contend with worst traffic in America.

Commuters in the District spend a whopping 67 hours a year delayed in traffic, costing them an average of $US1,398 a year. The average time for a commute in D.C. is 39.5 minutes and rush hours last mind-numbing 7 hours a day.

New York finished second on the list, with drivers spending 59 hours a year delayed in traffic at a cost of $US1,281 per year. The average commute in NYC lasts 39.1 minutes, while rush hours take up 6.75 hours a day. Los Angeles takes home the bronze medal in this ranking even though it leads the pack in rush hours per day: 8.

FindTheBest determined the rankings based on four equally weighted factors: annual average hours of delay per commuter, annual congestion cost per commuter, average commute time and rush hours per day, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Texas Transportation Institute.

Here are FindTheBest’s complete finding for the ten most traffic-clogged cities:

