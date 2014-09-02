The 12 US Cities With The Hardest-Working People

Labour Day weekend — the unofficial end of summer, and your last chance to wear white — is upon us.

We typically associate the holiday with family barbecues, weekend getaways, and mega-deals at the mall, but it’s really about celebrating the American labour movement and workers’ contributions to their country.

So this year, in honour of Labour Day, SpareFoot, an Austin-based self-storage marketplace, crunched numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau to find the 12 metro areas where the hardest-working Americans live.

To compile the ranking, SpareFoot analysed the number of hours worked (plus commuting time) per person, the per cent of the population that worked between 40 and 52 weeks a year (minus the per cent of the population that did not work), the average total hours worked per week, the percentage of families where all parents worked, the number of residents that hold multiple jobs, and the number of people who work part-time for economic reasons, in each of the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas.

“We wanted to dig into the numbers to determine which towns in America really put the ‘labour’ in Labour Day,” says John Egan, editor-in-chief of SpareFoot.com. “Our list is a salute to the folks in places like Minneapolis-St. Paul and Denver who truly exemplify the American work ethic.”

12. Columbus, Ohio 11. Honolulu, Hawaii 10. Boston, Massachusetts 9. Wichita, Kansas 8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin 7. Hartford, Connecticut 6. Washington, D.C. 5. Denver, Colorado 4. Des Moines, Iowa 3. Omaha, Nebraska 2. Madison, Wisconsin 1. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

