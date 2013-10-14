14 American Housing Markets Drowning In Foreclosures

One in every 998 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter, according to the latest

foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.

Foreclosure filings were down 27% from a year ago, but up 2% from the second quarter.

National foreclosure activity fell to the lowest level since Q2 2007, but pockets of America continued to struggle with foreclosures.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

