14 American Housing Markets Drowning In Foreclosures

Mamta Badkar
Chicago skylineREUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

One in every 998 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter, according to the latest
foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.
Foreclosure filings were down 27% from a year ago, but up 2% from the second quarter.

National foreclosure activity fell to the lowest level since Q2 2007, but pockets of America continued to struggle with foreclosures.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

1 in every 173 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

2,133

Change from Q2 2013:

+5.91%

Change from Q3 2012:
-27.69%

Source: RealtyTrac

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Illinois

1 in every 165 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

22,896

Change from Q2 2013:

-13.84%

Change from Q3 2012:
-40.79%

Source: RealtyTrac

York-Hanover, Pennsylvania

1 in every 165 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

1,080

Change from Q2 2013:

+6.09%

Change from Q3 2012:
+10.09%

Source: RealtyTrac

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Florida

1 in every 153 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

1,309

Change from Q2 2013:

+5.39%

Change from Q3 2012:
+31.16%

Source: RealtyTrac

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

1 in every 134 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

6,946

Change from Q2 2013:

-13.97%

Change from Q3 2012:
-21.91%

Source: RealtyTrac

Source: RealtyTrac

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

1 in every 109 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

7,604

Change from Q2 2013:

+18.11%

Change from Q3 2012:
+25.44%

Source: RealtyTrac

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

1 in every 101 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

24,438

Change from Q2 2013:

-16.57%

Change from Q3 2012:

-1.33%

Source: RealtyTrac

Port St. Lucie, Florida

1 in every 83 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

2,580

Change from Q2 2013:

+114.11%

Change from Q3 2012:

+72.23%

Source: RealtyTrac

Now look at China's ghost cities...

2 Years After That Famous Report On Chinese Ghost Cities, Things Might Be Getting Even Worse »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.