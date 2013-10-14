14 American Housing Markets Drowning In Foreclosures

One in every 998 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter, according to the latest
foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.
Foreclosure filings were down 27% from a year ago, but up 2% from the second quarter.
National foreclosure activity fell to the lowest level since Q2 2007, but pockets of America continued to struggle with foreclosures.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.
Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.
1 in every 173 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,133
Change from Q2 2013:
+5.91%
Change from Q3 2012:
-27.69%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 165 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
22,896
Change from Q2 2013:
-13.84%
Change from Q3 2012:
-40.79%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 165 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,080
Change from Q2 2013:
+6.09%
Change from Q3 2012:
+10.09%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 153 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,309
Change from Q2 2013:
+5.39%
Change from Q3 2012:
+31.16%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 134 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
6,946
Change from Q2 2013:
-13.97%
Change from Q3 2012:
-21.91%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 109 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
7,604
Change from Q2 2013:
+18.11%
Change from Q3 2012:
+25.44%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 101 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
24,438
Change from Q2 2013:
-16.57%
Change from Q3 2012:
-1.33%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 83 homes received a foreclosure filing in Q3 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,580
Change from Q2 2013:
+114.11%
Change from Q3 2012:
+72.23%
Source: RealtyTrac
