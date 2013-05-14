14 American Housing Markets Struggling With Foreclosures

One in every 905 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in April, according to the latest foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.

Foreclosure filings were down 5% from March, and 23% from a year ago.

While national foreclosure activity fell to a six-year low, pockets of America continued to struggle with foreclosures.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing. We picked the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate from all the metros measured by RealtyTrac.

Columbia, South Carolina

1 in every 415 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
789

Change from March 2013:
+210.63%

Change from April 2012:
+189.01%

Cincinnati-Middletown, Ohio

1 in every 411 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,230

Change from March 2013:
+42.58%

Change from April 2012:
+33.45%

Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio

1 in every 402 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,376

Change from March 2013:
+6.79%

Change from April 2012:
-6.31%

Toledo, Ohio

1 in every 401 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
750

Change from March 2013:
+28.64%

Change from April 2012:
+18.30%

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Illinois

1 in every 389 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,743

Change from March 2013:
-11.99%

Change from April 2012:
-17.71%

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

1 in every 384 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,508

Change from March 2013:
-18.42%

Change from April 2012:
-18.32%

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

1 in every 365 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
501

Change from March 2013:
+66.45%

Change from April 2012:
+7.74%

Jacksonville, Florida

1 in every 345 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,721

Change from March 2013:
-10.50%

Change from April 2012:
+39.01%

Columbus, Ohio

1 in every 326 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,417

Change from March 2013:
-2.38%

Change from April 2012:
+32.51%

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

1 in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,751

Change from March 2013:
-12.47%

Change from April 2012:
-18.56%

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

1 in every 287 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,245

Change from March 2013:
+1.41%

Change from April 2012:
+19.43%

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

1 in every 269 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,127

Change from March 2013:
-17.61%

Change from April 2012:
+1.06%

Ocala, Florida

1 in every 225 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
725

Change from March 2013:
+42.72%

Change from April 2012:
+163.64%

Akron, Ohio

1 in every 211 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,481

Change from March 2013:
+97.99%

Change from April 2012:
+146.83%

