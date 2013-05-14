14 American Housing Markets Struggling With Foreclosures

One in every 905 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in April, according to the latest foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.



Foreclosure filings were down 5% from March, and 23% from a year ago.

While national foreclosure activity fell to a six-year low, pockets of America continued to struggle with foreclosures.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing. We picked the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate from all the metros measured by RealtyTrac.

