14 American Housing Markets Struggling With Foreclosures

One in every 905 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in April, according to the latest foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.
Foreclosure filings were down 5% from March, and 23% from a year ago.
While national foreclosure activity fell to a six-year low, pockets of America continued to struggle with foreclosures.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.
Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing. We picked the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate from all the metros measured by RealtyTrac.
1 in every 415 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
789
Change from March 2013:
+210.63%
Change from April 2012:
+189.01%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 411 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,230
Change from March 2013:
+42.58%
Change from April 2012:
+33.45%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 402 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,376
Change from March 2013:
+6.79%
Change from April 2012:
-6.31%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 401 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
750
Change from March 2013:
+28.64%
Change from April 2012:
+18.30%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 389 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,743
Change from March 2013:
-11.99%
Change from April 2012:
-17.71%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 384 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,508
Change from March 2013:
-18.42%
Change from April 2012:
-18.32%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 365 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
501
Change from March 2013:
+66.45%
Change from April 2012:
+7.74%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 345 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,721
Change from March 2013:
-10.50%
Change from April 2012:
+39.01%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 326 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,417
Change from March 2013:
-2.38%
Change from April 2012:
+32.51%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,751
Change from March 2013:
-12.47%
Change from April 2012:
-18.56%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 287 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,245
Change from March 2013:
+1.41%
Change from April 2012:
+19.43%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 269 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,127
Change from March 2013:
-17.61%
Change from April 2012:
+1.06%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 225 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
725
Change from March 2013:
+42.72%
Change from April 2012:
+163.64%
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 211 homes received a foreclosure filing in April 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,481
Change from March 2013:
+97.99%
Change from April 2012:
+146.83%
Source: RealtyTrac
