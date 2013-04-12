14 American Cities Getting Buried By Foreclosures

One in every 859 U.S. homes receiving a foreclosure filing, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.



Foreclosure filings were reported on 152,500 U.S. properties. This was down 1 per cent month-over-month.

Certain housing markets have recovered well and economists are getting increasingly bullish about the national housing recovery. But housing is a local story and many continue to suffer from an extremely high foreclosure rate.

“Although the overall national foreclosure trend continues to head lower, late-blooming foreclosures are bolting higher in some local markets where aggressive foreclosure prevention efforts in previous years are wearing off,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac in a press release.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing. We picked the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate from all the metros measured by RealtyTrac.

