14 American Cities Getting Buried By Foreclosures

One in every 859 U.S. homes receiving a foreclosure filing, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure report.
Foreclosure filings were reported on 152,500 U.S. properties. This was down 1 per cent month-over-month.
Certain housing markets have recovered well and economists are getting increasingly bullish about the national housing recovery. But housing is a local story and many continue to suffer from an extremely high foreclosure rate.
“Although the overall national foreclosure trend continues to head lower, late-blooming foreclosures are bolting higher in some local markets where aggressive foreclosure prevention efforts in previous years are wearing off,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac in a press release.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.
Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1 in every X homes received a foreclosure filing. We picked the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate from all the metros measured by RealtyTrac.
1 in every 417 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
748
Change from February 2013:
-7.54 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+19.87 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 416 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
924
Change from February 2013:
+0.11 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+106.71 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 411 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
260
Change from February 2013:
+124.14 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+584.21 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 395 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
541
Change from February 2013:
+11.55 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+23.52 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 351 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
766
Change from February 2013:
-25.99 per cent
Change from March 2012:
-2.30 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 342 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,070
Change from February 2013:
-3.27 per cent
Change from March 2012:
-13.64 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 321 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
508
Change from February 2013:
-24.29 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+15.98 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 319 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,476
Change from February 2013:
+52.37 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+62.25 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 313 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,300
Change from February 2013:
-19.11 per cent
Change from March 2012:
18.33 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 309 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,923
Change from February 2013:
-2.44 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+3.78 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 299 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
487
Change from February 2013:
-2.60 per cent
Change from March 2012:
-14.41 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 291 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,200
Change from February 2013:
-22.78 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+6.77 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 264 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
3,143
Change from February 2013:
+7.05 per cent
Change from March 2012:
-4.79 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 222 homes received a foreclosure filing in March 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,078
Change from February 2013:
-1.41 per cent
Change from March 2012:
+11.40 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
