14 US Cities Where Foreclosures Are A Big Problem

One in every 978 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in October, according to the latest
foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.
Foreclosure filings were down 28% from a year ago, but up 2% from the previous month.
At the state level, Florida, Nevada, Maryland, Ohio and Illinois posted the highest foreclosure rates.
“The backlog of delayed judicial foreclosures continues to make its way through the pipeline, with many of these properties now being scheduled for the public auction after starting the foreclosure process last year or earlier this year,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac.
We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.
Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate, i.e., one in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.
One in every 423 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
910
Change from September 2013:
+51.67%
Change from October 2012:
-1.52%
One in every 413 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
486
Change from September 2013:
+24.94%
Change from October 2012:
+26.89%
One in every 397 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,986
Change from September 2013:
+56.13%
Change from October 2012:
-11.18%
One in every 397 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
467
Change from September 2013:
+99.57%
Change from October 2012:
+47.32%
One in every 384 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,159
Change from September 2013:
-46.61%
Change from October 2012:
-23.11%
One in every 381 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
369
Change from September 2013:
+536.21%
Change from October 2012:
-41.89%
One in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,461
Change from September 2013:
+26.12%
Change from October 2012:
+0.88%
One in every 264 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
9,310
Change from September 2013:
+16.27%
Change from October 2012:
+7.27%
One in every 264 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
811
Change from September 2013:
+17.03%
Change from October 2012:
-56.54%
One in every 263 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,024
Change from September 2013:
0.00%
Change from October 2012:
+4.07%
