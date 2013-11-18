14 US Cities Where Foreclosures Are A Big Problem

One in every 978 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in October, according to the latest

foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.

Foreclosure filings were down 28% from a year ago, but up 2% from the previous month.

At the state level, Florida, Nevada, Maryland, Ohio and Illinois posted the highest foreclosure rates.

“The backlog of delayed judicial foreclosures continues to make its way through the pipeline, with many of these properties now being scheduled for the public auction after starting the foreclosure process last year or earlier this year,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate, i.e., one in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

