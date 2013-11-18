14 US Cities Where Foreclosures Are A Big Problem

Mamta Badkar
One in every 978 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in October, according to the latest
foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.
Foreclosure filings were down 28% from a year ago, but up 2% from the previous month.

At the state level, Florida, Nevada, Maryland, Ohio and Illinois posted the highest foreclosure rates.

“The backlog of delayed judicial foreclosures continues to make its way through the pipeline, with many of these properties now being scheduled for the public auction after starting the foreclosure process last year or earlier this year,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate, i.e., one in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

Dayton, Ohio

One in every 423 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

910

Change from September 2013:

+51.67%

Change from October 2012:
-1.52%

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Florida

One in every 413 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

486

Change from September 2013:

+24.94%

Change from October 2012:
+26.89%

Columbus, Ohio

One in every 397 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

1,986

Change from September 2013:

+56.13%

Change from October 2012:
-11.18%

Reno-Sparks, Nevada

One in every 397 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

467

Change from September 2013:

+99.57%

Change from October 2012:
+47.32%

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

One in every 384 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

2,159

Change from September 2013:

-46.61%

Change from October 2012:
-23.11%

Visalia-Porterville, California

One in every 381 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

369

Change from September 2013:

+536.21%

Change from October 2012:
-41.89%

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

One in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

4,461

Change from September 2013:

+26.12%

Change from October 2012:
+0.88%

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

One in every 264 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

9,310

Change from September 2013:

+16.27%

Change from October 2012:

+7.27%

Port St. Lucie, Florida

One in every 264 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

811

Change from September 2013:

+17.03%

Change from October 2012:

-56.54%

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

One in every 263 homes received a foreclosure filing in October 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:

1,024

Change from September 2013:

0.00%

Change from October 2012:

+4.07%

