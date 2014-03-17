14 US Housing Markets Struggling With Foreclosures

112,498 U.S. properties received foreclosure filings in February, according to RealtyTrac.

This was down 27% from a year ago and was the lowest monthly total since December 2006. In fact, one in every 1,170 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in February.

But the headline number can be misleading.

“Cold weather and a short month certainly contributed to a seasonal drop in foreclosure activity in February, but the reality is that new activity is no longer the biggest threat to the housing market when it comes to foreclosures,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac said in a press release.

While certain housing markets are recovering, others are starting to see foreclosures pick up. We recently reported that U.S. foreclosure crisis appears to be shifting to the East coast.

“The biggest threat from foreclosures going forward is properties that have been lingering in the foreclosure process for years, many of them vacant with neither the distressed homeowner or the foreclosing lender taking responsibility for maintenance and upkeep of the home — or at the very least facilitating a sale to a new homeowner more likely to perform needed upkeep and maintenance,” Blomquist said.

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rates.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate, i.e., one in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Florida One in every 501 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

403

Change from January 2014:

+9.81%

Change from February 2013: -27.12% Source: RealtyTrac Rockford, Illinois One in every 467 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

312 Change from January 2014:

-9.83%

Change from February 2013: -37.60% Source: RealtyTrac Lakeland, Florida One in every 410 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

686

Change from January 2014:

-28.91%

Change from February 2013: -8.29% Source: RealtyTrac Tallahassee, Florida One in every 401 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

407

Change from January 2014:

+45.29%

Change from February 2013: +144.51% Source: RealtyTrac Atlantic City, New Jersey One in every 398 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

319

Change from January 2014:

+0.63%

Change from February 2013: +254.44% Source: RealtyTrac Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida One in every 370 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

2,546

Change from January 2014:

-3.19%

Change from February 2013: -38.56% Source: RealtyTrac Port St. Lucie, Florida One in every 361 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

595

Change from January 2014:

-41.67%

Change from February 2013: +22.68% Source: RealtyTrac Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida One in every 328 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

7,518

Change from January 2014:

-27.02%

Change from February 2013: -33.10% Source: RealtyTrac Jacksonville, Florida One in every 319 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

1,878

Change from January 2014:

+28.81%

Change from February 2013: -4.72% Source: RealtyTrac Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida One in 296 every homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2014 Properties with foreclosure filings:

913

Change from January 2014:

-5.68%

Change from February 2013: -11.79% Source: RealtyTrac

