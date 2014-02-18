14 US Housing Markets With The Worst Foreclosure Rates

Mamta Badkar

One in every 1,058 U.S. homes received a foreclosure filing in January, according to the latest foreclosure data from RealtyTrac.

Foreclosure filings were down 18% from a year ago, but up 8% on the month, the biggest monthly increase since May 2012.

The rise in foreclosure activity was driven by a surge in foreclosure starts — properties that have started the foreclosure process and scheduled foreclosure auctions.

“The monthly increase in January foreclosure activity was somewhat expected after a holiday lull, but the sharp annual increases in some states shows that many states are not completely out of the woods when it comes to cleaning up the wreckage of the housing bust,” said Daren Blomquist, vice president at RealtyTrac in a press release.

“The foreclosure rebound pattern is not only showing up in judicial states like New Jersey, where foreclosure activity reached a 40-month high in January, but also some non-judicial states like California, where foreclosure starts jumped 57 per cent from a year ago, following 17 consecutive months of annual decreases.”

We drew on RealtyTrac’s report to highlight the 14 metros with the highest foreclosure rates.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate, i.e., one in every X homes received a foreclosure filing.

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

One in every 470 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 1,786

Change from December 2013:
+27.66%

Change from January 2013:

-39.07%

Source: RealtyTrac

Rockford, Illinois

One in every 421 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 346

Change from December 2013:
+11.97%

Change from January 2013:

-36.98%

Source: RealtyTrac

Jacksonville, Florida

One in every 410 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 1,458

Change from December 2013:
-7.60%

Change from January 2013:

-26.14%

Source: RealtyTrac

Atlantic City, New Jersey

One in every 400 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 317

Change from December 2013:
+44.75%

Change from January 2013:

+117.12%

Source: RealtyTrac

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

One in every 358 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 2,630

Change from December 2013:
+21.53%

Change from January 2013:

-32.15%

Source: RealtyTrac

Lakeland, Florida

One in every 291 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 965

Change from December 2013:
+98.56%

Change from January 2013:

+14.47%

Source: RealtyTrac

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

One in every 279 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 968

Change from December 2013:
+68.35%

Change from January 2013:

+21.91%

Source: RealtyTrac

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

One in every 239 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 10,302

Change from December 2013:
+50.39%

Change from January 2013:

-4.56%

Source: RealtyTrac

Port St. Lucie, Florida

One in every 211 homes received a foreclosure filing in January 2014

Properties with foreclosure filings:
 1,020

Change from December 2013:
+158.23%

Change from January 2013:

+62.68%

Source: RealtyTrac

Now look at cities where people are making a fortune from flipping homes...

14 Cities Where Speculators Are Making Bank By Flipping Homes »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.