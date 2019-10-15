31 US cities where it's cheaper to buy a house than to rent a place

Associated Press In September 2019, the median national rent for a 1-bedroom was $US1,250 — which in some places is significantly more than the average monthly mortgage payment.

A recent study by GoBankingRates found that in 31 cities, residents can save hundreds of dollars a month by paying a mortgage instead of paying rent.

The study calculated the average cost of a mortgage in each city and compared it to the average rent in each city.

In some US cities, it’s cheaper to own a home than to rent a place.

Rents across the country keep going up. According to Zumper, in September 2019, the median national rent for a 1-bedroom was $US1,250.

A recent study by GoBankingRates, a personal finance platform, found that in 31 cities, residents can save hundreds of dollars a month by paying a mortgage instead of paying rent.

The study calculated the average cost of a mortgage in each city and compared it to the average rent in the same city. To gather the average mortgage in each city, GoBankingRates factored in each city’s median listing price, local property taxes, a 20% down payment, home insurance, and a 30-year fixed-rate loan, using data accurate as of July 10, 2019.

The study looked at the 85 largest US cities and found that, in 31 of them, the average monthly mortgage is cheaper than the average monthly rent – sometimes by hundreds of dollars.

Keep reading to see the full list, ranked from the city where buying saves you the least each month when compared with renting to where it saves you the most.

31. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Average monthly rent: $US1,551

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,545

Median home value:

$US296,100

30. Phoenix, Arizona

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,392

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,383

Median home value:

$US244,600

29. Arlington, Texas

Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,555

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,545

Median home value:

$US211,200

28. Stockton, California

Average monthly rent: $US1,569

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,547

Median home value:

$US303,400

27. Greensboro, North Carolina

Getty Images

Average monthly rent: $US1,116

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,080

Median home value:

$US147,400

26. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,582

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,538

Median home value:

$US269,600

25. Columbus, Ohio

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,204

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,158

Median home value:

$US157,900

24. Anaheim, California

Average monthly rent: $US2,817

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US2,761

Median home value:

$US600,400

23. Mesa, Arizona

Average monthly rent: $US1,417

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,360

Median home value:

$US254,200

22. St. Louis, Missouri

Average monthly rent: $US932

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US866

Median home value:

$US287,100

21. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average monthly rent: $US1,260

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,192

Median home value:

$US157,500

20. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average monthly rent: $US1,240

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,171

Median home value:

$US204,600

19. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average monthly rent: $US1,084

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,006

Median home value:

$US132,500

18. Sacramento, California

Average monthly rent: $US1,706

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,622

Median home value:

$US327,200

17. Chula Vista, California

Average monthly rent: $US2,566

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US2,475

Median home value:

$US541,600

16. Corpus Christi, Texas

Average monthly rent: $US1,372

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,277

Median home value:

$US147,500

15. Anchorage, Alaska

Rocky Grimes/Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,817

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,708

Median home value:

$US339,000

14. Jacksonville, Florida

Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,259

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,137

Median home value:

$US179,300

13. Norfolk, Virginia

Average monthly rent: $US1,292

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,142

Median home value:

$US190,500

12. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,051

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US890

Median home value:

$US123,500

11. Columbia, South Carolina

Average monthly rent: $US1,125

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US963

Median home value:

$US136,900

10. Buffalo, New York

Getty Images

Average monthly rent: $US942

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US776

Median home value:

$US86,800

9. Silver Spring, Maryland

Average monthly rent: $US2,236

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US2,047

Median home value:

$US407,600

8. Indianapolis, Indiana

Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,139

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US943

Median home value:

$US145,800

7. Memphis, Tennessee

Average monthly rent: $US855

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US652

Median home value:

$US86,900

6. Aurora, Colorado

Average monthly rent: $US1,910

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,706

Median home value:

$US327,800

5. Toledo, Ohio

Getty Images

Average monthly rent: $US795

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US583

Median home value:

$US71,800

4. St. Paul, Minnesota

Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Average monthly rent: $US1,494

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US1,268

Median home value:

$US220,600

3. Santa Ana, California

Average monthly rent: $US2,731

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US2,484

Median home value:

$US552,100

2. Cleveland, Ohio

Getty Images

Average monthly rent: $US857

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US579

Median home value:

$US58,000

1. Baltimore, Maryland

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Average monthly rent: $US1,286

Average monthly mortgage payment: $US978

Median home value:

$US116,700

