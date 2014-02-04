Here Are 13 US Cities In Recession

Cities in America are finally starting to return to health.

351 metro areas will see job gains for 2014, according to a new report published by the Conference of Mayors and produced by IHS Global Insight.

The U.S. economy is poised to accelerate in 2014, according to the report.

“Consumers will increase discretionary spending in response to solid gains in employment, income, and asset values,” IHS writes. “Homebuilding will surge until 2016, when it catches up with demand.”

Still, some cities were heading in the opposite direction last year.

We pulled the cities from the report who saw GMP (“gross metro product”) contract by 2% or more in 2013.

