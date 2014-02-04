Here Are 13 US Cities In Recession

Cities in America are finally starting to return to health.
351 metro areas will see job gains for 2014, according to a new report published by the Conference of Mayors and produced by IHS Global Insight.
The U.S. economy is poised to accelerate in 2014, according to the report.
“Consumers will increase discretionary spending in response to solid gains in employment, income, and asset values,” IHS writes. “Homebuilding will surge until 2016, when it catches up with demand.”
Still, some cities were heading in the opposite direction last year.
We pulled the cities from the report who saw GMP (“gross metro product”) contract by 2% or more in 2013.
2013 employment change: 1.8%
2013 GMP change: -2.0%
Idaho Falls is home to the headquarters of the United Potato Growers of Idaho.
2013 employment change: 0.1%
2013 GMP change: -2.1%
A handful of aircraft manufacturers are based in Duluth, like Cirrus Aircraft.
2013 employment change: -0.9%
2013 GMP change: -2.1%
New London Mayor Daryl Justin Finizio recently announced a proposal to raise the city's minimum wage for municipal employees to $US10.10.
2013 employment change: -1.9%
2013 GMP change: -2.2%
The University of Virginia Medical Center is the largest employer in Charlottesville.
2013 employment change: -0.3%
2013 GMP change: -2.2%
Idaho State University is the biggest employer in Pocatello.
2013 employment change: -1.9%
2013 GMP change: -2.2%
Poultry giant Perdue Farms is based in Salisbury.
2013 employment change: -0.4%
2013 GMP change: -2.3%
Binghampton University is one of the biggest drivers of the local economy.
2013 employment change: -2.6%
2013 GMP change: -2.6%
Steubenville and Weirton are both steel towns.
2013 employment change: -1.9%
2013 GMP change: -3.2%
The Marine air station in Yuma employs the most people.
2013 employment change: 2.0%
2013 GMP change: -3.2%
'Leading indicators are pointing up, which includes such things as building permits, local stock prices, things that have to do with business orders and housing,' University of Louisiana at Lafayette economics professor Cary Heath told the local paper recently.
2013 employment change: -1.3%
2013 GMP change: -5.2%
Shreveport has been the home to many major films thanks to its tax incentives. It has the nickname 'Hollywood South' as a result.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.