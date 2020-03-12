The 31 US cities that had the worst traffic in 2019 according to a study

Tim Levin
Joe Penney/ReutersNew York City.
  • INRIX, a transportation data firm, has released its yearly ranking of the most congested cities.
  • The organisation measured the average amount of time and money that drivers lose by sitting in traffic across 43 countries and more than 900 cities.
  • INRIX found that, in 2019, the average American spent close to 100 hours in traffic, and lost nearly $US1,400 because of it.
  • Boston had the worst traffic of any US city in 2019, followed by Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. Los Angeles, known for its heavy traffic, took sixth place.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even though the spread of coronavirus is emptying out the streets in some US cities, most urbanites still need to contend with traffic in one way or another.

Transportation analytics outfit INRIX released its annual study of the most congested cities in the world on Monday, quantifying just how much inner-city congestion affects commuters in more than 900 cities across 43 countries.

INRIX ranked urban areas in the US-based on the amount of time and money drivers lost to congestion in 2019. The firm found that the average American lost $US1,377 and 99 hours sitting in traffic last year. Moreover, INRIX noted that from 2017 to 2019 the average time Americans lost to traffic increased by two hours.

Bogota, Colombia took the prize of the most congested city in the world, with drivers spending an average of 191 hours in traffic in 2019.

Scroll down to learn which cities are the most congested in the US.

31. Boulder, Colorado

Jeff Zehnder/ShutterstockBoulder, CO.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 37 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US548

30. San Antonio, Texas

Eric Gay/ Associated PressSan Antonio, TX.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US577

29. Detroit, Michigan

Getty ImagesDetroit, MI.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US577

28. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Suzanne Tucker/ShutterstockMilwaukee, WI.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 41 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US607

27. Columbus, Ohio

ShutterstockColumbus, OH.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 43 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US636

26. Cleveland, Ohio

ShutterstockCleveland, OH.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 44 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US651

25. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Mikolajn/ShutterstockSan Juan, PR.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 46 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US681

24. Charlotte, North Carolina

AP Photo/Chuck BurtonCharlotte, NC.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 49 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US725

23. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Walter Bibikow/Getty ImagesMinneapolis, MN.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 52 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US770

22. Hartford, Connecticut

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockHartford, CT.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 61 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US903

21. Denver, Colorado

Shutterstock/Nicholas CourtneyDenver, CO.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US932

20. Dallas, Texas

kan_khampanya/ShutterstockDallas, TX.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US932

19. Sacramento, California

Toribio93/ShutterstockSacramento, CA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 64 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US947

18. Austin, Texas

ShutterstockAustin, TX.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 69 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,021

17. San Diego, California

Reuters/Mike BlakeSan Diego, CA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,036

16. Providence, Rhode Island

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockProvidence, RI.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,036

15. Stamford, Connecticut

Ritu Manoj Jethani/ShutterstockStamford, CT.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,095

14. Seattle, Washington

Elaine Thompson/APSeattle, WA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,095

13. New Orleans, Louisiana

Mario Tama/Getty ImagesNew Orleans, LA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 79 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,169

12. Miami, Florida

Joe Skipper/ReutersMiami, FL.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,199

11. Houston, Texas

Duy Do/Getty ImagesHouston, TX.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,199

10. Atlanta, Georgia

ESB Professional/ShutterstockAtlanta, GA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 82 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,214

9. Baltimore, Maryland

Jon Bilous/ShutterstockBaltimore, MD.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 84 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,243

8. Portland, Oregon

ShutterstockPortland, OR.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 89 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,317

7. San Francisco, California

Justin Sullivan/GettySan Francisco, CA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 97 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,436

6. Los Angeles, California

AP Photo/Jae C. HongLos Angeles, CA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 103 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,524

5. Washington, D.C.

REUTERS/Jason ReedWashington, DC.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 124 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,835

4. New York City, New York

Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesNew York City, NY.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 140 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,072

3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AP Photo/Matt RourkePhiladelphia, PA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 142 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,102

2. Chicago, Illinois

Nam Y. Huh/APChicago, IL.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 145 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,146

1. Boston, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone/ShutterstockBoston, MA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 149 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,205

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.