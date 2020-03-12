The 31 US cities that had the worst traffic in 2019 according to a study

Joe Penney/Reuters New York City.

INRIX, a transportation data firm, has released its yearly ranking of the most congested cities.

The organisation measured the average amount of time and money that drivers lose by sitting in traffic across 43 countries and more than 900 cities.

INRIX found that, in 2019, the average American spent close to 100 hours in traffic, and lost nearly $US1,400 because of it.

Boston had the worst traffic of any US city in 2019, followed by Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York. Los Angeles, known for its heavy traffic, took sixth place.

Even though the spread of coronavirus is emptying out the streets in some US cities, most urbanites still need to contend with traffic in one way or another.

Transportation analytics outfit INRIX released its annual study of the most congested cities in the world on Monday, quantifying just how much inner-city congestion affects commuters in more than 900 cities across 43 countries.

INRIX ranked urban areas in the US-based on the amount of time and money drivers lost to congestion in 2019. The firm found that the average American lost $US1,377 and 99 hours sitting in traffic last year. Moreover, INRIX noted that from 2017 to 2019 the average time Americans lost to traffic increased by two hours.

Bogota, Colombia took the prize of the most congested city in the world, with drivers spending an average of 191 hours in traffic in 2019.

Scroll down to learn which cities are the most congested in the US.

31. Boulder, Colorado

Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock Boulder, CO.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 37 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US548

30. San Antonio, Texas

Eric Gay/ Associated Press San Antonio, TX.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US577

29. Detroit, Michigan

Getty Images Detroit, MI.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 39 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US577

28. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock Milwaukee, WI.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 41 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US607

27. Columbus, Ohio

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 43 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US636

26. Cleveland, Ohio

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 44 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US651

25. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Mikolajn/Shutterstock San Juan, PR.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 46 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US681

24. Charlotte, North Carolina

AP Photo/Chuck Burton Charlotte, NC.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 49 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US725

23. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Minneapolis, MN.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 52 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US770

22. Hartford, Connecticut

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Hartford, CT.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 61 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US903

21. Denver, Colorado

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US932

20. Dallas, Texas

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 63 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US932

19. Sacramento, California

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 64 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US947

18. Austin, Texas

Shutterstock Austin, TX.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 69 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,021

17. San Diego, California

Reuters/Mike Blake San Diego, CA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,036

16. Providence, Rhode Island

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Providence, RI.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 70 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,036

15. Stamford, Connecticut

Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock Stamford, CT.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,095

14. Seattle, Washington

Elaine Thompson/AP Seattle, WA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 74 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,095

13. New Orleans, Louisiana

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 79 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,169

12. Miami, Florida

Joe Skipper/Reuters Miami, FL.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,199

11. Houston, Texas

Duy Do/Getty Images Houston, TX.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 81 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,199

10. Atlanta, Georgia

ESB Professional/Shutterstock Atlanta, GA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 82 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,214

9. Baltimore, Maryland

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Baltimore, MD.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 84 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,243

8. Portland, Oregon

Shutterstock Portland, OR.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 89 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,317

7. San Francisco, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty San Francisco, CA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 97 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,436

6. Los Angeles, California

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Los Angeles, CA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 103 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,524

5. Washington, D.C.

REUTERS/Jason Reed Washington, DC.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 124 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US1,835

4. New York City, New York

Drew Angerer/Getty Images New York City, NY.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 140 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,072

3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Philadelphia, PA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 142 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,102

2. Chicago, Illinois

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 145 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,146

1. Boston, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Boston, MA.

Hours lost in congestion per capita: 149 hours

Cost of congestion per driver: $US2,205

