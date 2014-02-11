San Antonio Tops List Of US Cities Most Interested In Plastic Surgery

RealSelf, an online community that discusses cosmetic treatments and procedures (WARNING: the website has some photos that are NSFW), put together a list of the Top 10 U.S. cities that are interested in plastic surgery.

The plastic surgery website counted pageviews in metropolitan areas with at least 1 million residents for the site’s top 10 most-searched procedures: breast augmentation, butt lift, tummy tuck, rhinoplasty, breast reduction, “mummy makeover,” Botox, liposuction, and eyelid surgery.

RealSelf then calculated the average number of pageviews per 1,000 residents, and found that San Antonio was the city most interested in plastic surgery based on its residents’ searches, followed by Oklahoma City, Okla., and Austin, Texas.

The website also analysed which U.S. cities had the most board-certified plastic surgeons per capita. Surprisingly, Salt Lake City topped the list with almost five surgeons per 100,000 residents, beating out Miami, San Francisco, and even L.A. New York City did not make either list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.