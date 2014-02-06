The 12 Fastest-Growing Cities In America

Years after the recession took the life out of the U.S. economy, American cities are finally back on the growth track.
In fact, 351 metro areas will see job gains this year, according to a new report published by the Conference of Mayors and produced by IHS Global Insight.
“The North American energy boom will continue to create jobs, investment, and a competitive advantage in manufacturing,” according to the report.
A handful of cities are ahead of the pack. We pulled the cities from the report that saw GMP (“gross metro product”) grow by 4% or more in 2013.
2013 employment change: 2.0%
2013 GMP change: 4.1%
Like many cities in Florida, Sebastian and Vero Beach were both hit hardest by the housing market crash. As that market recovers, so have Floridian cities.
2013 employment change: 3.4%
2013 GMP change: 4.1%
A recent Gallup poll ranked Nashville in the top five places for job growth.
2013 employment change: 2.0%
2013 GMP change: 4.2%
Trenton, unfortunately, is expected to have a growth rate slower than that of the U.S. in 2014. Despite being a neighbouring city of East Rutherford, host to the Super Bowl, Trenton is not expected to have benefited from the event materially.
2013 employment change: 3.5%
2013 GMP change: 4.3%
Columbus is a manufacturing city that has the highest concentration of mechanical engineers in the U.S.
2013 employment change: 3.6%
2013 GMP change: 4.4%
Government is the major employer in Cheyenne, as well as F.E. Warren Air Force base.
2013 employment change: 1.8%
2013 GMP change: 4.5%
'St. Joe' is a city of 77,000 in the northwest corner of Missouri.
2013 employment change: 3.0%
2013 GMP change: 4.9%
Bismarck has become an oil, manufacturing, and agricultural hub in North Dakota, attracting thousands of workers.
2013 employment change: 3.2%
2013 GMP change: 5.0%
Fargo, along with other parts of North Dakota, has seen its population boom thanks to a spike in oil production.
2013 employment change: 2.0%
2013 GMP change: 5.2%
'This town was built on agriculture, and it's still a big part of why we're successful. But then we got into banking -- with Citibank, First Premier, Wells Bank, Capital One. We also became a retail and, yes, even tourism, mecca for this region; that includes things like conventions and conferences,' Sioux Falls Mayor
Mike Huether told the National Journal in July.
2013 employment change: 3.1%
2013 GMP change: 6.2%
Pascagoula is home to Ingalls Shipbuilding, the largest employer in Mississippi.
2013 employment change: 5.2%
2013 GMP change: 6.7%
For the first time since 1995, the U.S. is producing more oil than it is importing. Economies in Texas towns like Odessa are growing as a result.
2013 employment change: 6.3%
2013 GMP change: 7.5%
A mega boom in U.S. oil production has transformed Midland's economy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.