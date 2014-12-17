These US Cities Want To Host The 2024 Summer Olympics

If the 2024 Summer Olympics end up in the US, one of four cities could be the host.

The mayors of San Fransisco; Los Angeles; Washington, DC; and Boston all pitched the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) today, making the case for their city. The US can choose only one to represent the country in the official bidding process.

Each Games, every national committee must give the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the name of one city. In some cases, the individual country even carries out its own selection process from interested hosts. After that, the IOC splits the two-year bidding process into two parts, both with rigorous questioning.

Contenders must submit their bids by Sept. 15, 2015. The IOC will choose the final host in Lima, Peru in 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.