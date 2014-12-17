These US Cities Want To Host The 2024 Summer Olympics

If the 2024 Summer Olympics end up in the US, one of four cities could be the host.
BREAKING: U.S. to bid for 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. #SF2024 #LA2024 #DC2024 #Boston2024 pic.twitter.com/95p4cJD8Ua
— US Olympic Team (@USOlympic) December 16, 2014
The mayors of San Fransisco; Los Angeles; Washington, DC; and Boston all pitched the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) today, making the case for their city. The US can choose only one to represent the country in the official bidding process.
Each Games, every national committee must give the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the name of one city. In some cases, the individual country even carries out its own selection process from interested hosts. After that, the IOC splits the two-year bidding process into two parts, both with rigorous questioning.
Contenders must submit their bids by Sept. 15, 2015. The IOC will choose the final host in Lima, Peru in 2017.
Boston Mayor @marty_walsh, @JohnFFish, Dr. J. Keith Motley, David Manfredi & @CABlauwet presenting #Boston2024 bid. pic.twitter.com/0zpOKtF3k2
— US Olympic Team (@USOlympic) December 16, 2014
San Francisco Mayor @mayoredlee, @SFGiants‘ Larry Baer & @Anneolympic presenting #SF2024 bid to USOC. pic.twitter.com/XG486DQ8hS
— US Olympic Team (@USOlympic) December 16, 2014
D.C mayor-elect @MurielBowser, Paul Tagliabue, @Rramsey, @katieledecky & @TedLeonsis presenting #DC2024 bid to USOC. pic.twitter.com/bkwsdLTpTa
— US Olympic Team (@USOlympic) December 16, 2014
Mayor @EricGarcetti and @CaseyWasserman presenting #LA2024 bid to the United States Olympic Committee. pic.twitter.com/RCbXZsAREP
— US Olympic Team (@USOlympic) December 16, 2014
