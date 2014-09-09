Watch The US Slowly But Surely Become A Nation Of Nonsmokers

From the 1940s through the 1970s, the United States was a nation of smokers. Since then though, the turnaround has been gradual but decisive:

Today, only about 18% of American adults are smokers. Here’s what that trend has done for cigarette sales:

A GIF map created by @MetricMaps shows this decline on a state-by-state level:

In 1970, the vast majority of states had sales of more than 100 packs of cigarettes per capita:

By 2012, only two states (West Virginia and Kentucky) did:

