One Huge Difference Between The US And Japan

It’s fashionable to compare the US economy to Japan’s, and yes there are some similarities.



Via Bloomberg TV just now, here’s one thing that’s very different: The young to old ratio.

Photo: Bloomberg

Of course, a key reason Japan has so few working age citizens is its hostility to immigration, which — despite whatever you think about the DREAM act — has not been an issue here. That being said, in order for the US to realise the benefits of a younger population, it’s imperative that immigrants actually become integrated and productive, and not remain second-class economically, with poor upward mobility. If that can’t be achieved, the demographic difference is moot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.