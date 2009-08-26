U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Wants To Put Global Warming On Trial

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is challenging the EPA to hold a public hearing–with witnesses, cross-examinations and a judge–on whether or not global warming is man made, the LA Times is reporting.



The EPA isn’t biting. It has no intentions to participate in what Chamber of Commerce execs call, “the Scopes monkey trial of the 21st century.” Maybe that’s the wrong analogy for the Chamber to use, as Scopes lost the battle but won the war*.

The LA Times reports that the EPA is ready to “declare that the heat-trapping gases scientists blame for climate change endanger human health,” and are thus able to be regulated by the EPA. This is an effort by the Chamber of Commerce to do some grandstanding before the official ruling is handed down.

*Correction: We wrote, incorrectly that “In the Scopes trial, the scientists won.” A commenter pointed out we got this wrong, and we have updated the post.

