US Central Command confirms Australian fighter jets have conducted their first airstrikes against IS in Syria

The United States Central Command has confirmed for the first time today that Australian fighter jets are among the Coalition forces to have conducted airstrikes against IS in Syria.

“On Sept. 14, coalition military forces continued to attack ISIL terrorists in Syria and Iraq,” CENTCOM reports.

“In Syria, coalition military forces conducted three airstrikes using fighter aircraft. Separately in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted 15 airstrikes coordinated with the government of Iraq using attack, bomber, fighter, fighter-attack and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL targets.

“Coalition nations which have conducted airstrikes in Syria include Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and the U.S.”

According to CENTCOM, two airstrikes struck an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed an ISIL armored personnel carrier near Al Hasakah, and a separate airstrike struck an ISIL crude oil collection point near Dayr Az Zawr.

“The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria and the wider international community,” CENTCOM said, adding that all airstrike assessments are based on initial reports.

All aircrafts returned to base safely.

Over the weekend the Australian Defence Force reported that RAAF Air Task Group (ATG) completed its first operational mission in Syria but returned to base in the Middle East without releasing any weapons.

ATG Commander, Air Commodore Stu Bellingham said the aircrafts searched points of interest for enemy activity in eastern Syria, reporting back to the international coalition’s Combined Air Operations Centre.

“Daesh controls a large amount of territory in eastern Syria that serves as a source of recruitment and oil revenues, and as a base from which it continues to launch attacks into Iraq,” he said.

“The Hornets were also prepared for any short notice high priority tasking which could include surveillance and weapons release,” Air Commodore Bellingham said.

Business Insider asked Defence this morning whether they could confirm the CENTCOM report.

A spokesperson said she could not comment on the US report and that Australia’s official position at this time stands as the previous release.

