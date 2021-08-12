This striking US Census map shows how widespread the population declines in rural areas have become in the last decade

This map released by the shows population declines in rural areas across America. US Census Bureau

The Census Bureau just released population data for 2020.

Using the latest data, populations have declined across rural area over the decade.

The following map shows just where populations have grown and shrunk from 2010 to 2020.

A map released Thursday by the US Census Bureau shows how widespread the population declines in rural areas have become over the last decade.

Massive swaths of Middle America have seen a decrease in population growth since 2010, according to results from the 2020 Census.

The areas – including large sections of South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi – have seen declines in their population since 2010, the data shows.

Large chunks of Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Illinois saw the same results. According to the US Census Bureau, the country became more urbanized from 2010 to 2020, with 86.3% of Americans living in metropolitan areas of more than 50,000 people.

America has an economic, political, and rural divide.

This can be seen in just the most recent 2020 election. As Insider’s Nick Lichtenberg and Hillary Hoffower, counties that Joe Biden won made up 71% of the Ameica’s GDP versus those who voted for Donald Trump who made up just 29%. This differs from the share of GDP for counties where Trump and Hillary Clinton won in 2016. The counties Clinton won made up 64% of GDP versus 36% for Trump.

Will Wilkinson, vice president of research at the the moderate-leaning think tank Niskanen Center, did research on population density and party vote share. As Insider’s Nick Lichtenberg and Hillary Hoffower told wrote, he told them that this “shows the densest part of a city or metro area is primarily Democratic, and this trend drops as you move out toward the country.”

The Census Bureau noted just how popuations have changed over the decade in a recent press release.

“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau, said in a press release.

He added “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”

At the metro area level, most of the 384 metro areas saw their populations grow. The Census Bureau noted 312 of the 384 grew in size over the decade, especially The Villages in Florida. This metro area increased its population by 39%, the fastest-growth in just 10 years among metro areas.