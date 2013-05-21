The US Military Has The Most Sophisticated Casualty Evacuation System In The World

I’ll never forget that sound.



Afghanistan.

We had set up in line on this ridge when all hell broke loose. I mean mortars, rockets, small arms. The yelling and the dust.

There were the zips and pops, I won’t forget those either, the sound of rounds flying over and beside you. I could see the impacts in front of us.

I’ll never forget Cpl. Sedrick Hay off to my left, shouting himself hoarse, directing two machine guns, laying it down thick on enemy positions. Just a few feet to my right was then-2nd Lt. Mike Rhoads, a trained forward observer, ranging enemy positions with sophisticated binoculars.

Then suddenly, “zzzzzzthhhwp!” That’s what it sounded like. Rhoads turned toward me, coughed, barked, “I’m hit!”

Hay jumped clear over me and a machine gunner toward Rhoads.

The “Golden Hour” had begun.

