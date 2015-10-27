US phone carriers are letting customers call and text Mexico for free following hurricane Patricia

Many US carriers are offering customers temporary free calling and texts to Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Patricia, the most powerful hurricane in recorded history.

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Cricket Wireless, and Brighthouse Networks are joining the effort to let customers connect with loved ones in Mexico without worrying about being charged fees for international calling, even if those customers don’t have a plan to call abroad.

Depending on your carrier, the temporary lift on international calling fees is in effect between October 30 and November 5.

It’s great to see US carriers loosen the limits during times of hardship abroad. However, if you’re planning to get in touch with loved ones in Mexico, it’s probably best to call rather than send a text message, as it’s not clear if carriers in Mexico are offering similar services, and residents in Mexico might not be able return a call or text from the US for free.

