A US cargo plane ferrying refugees out of Afghanistan was so full, parents held their babies above their heads so they ‘wouldn’t be stepped on’

Evacuees crowd the interior of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, carrying some 640 Afghans to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2021. Courtesy of Defense One/Handout via REUTERS

An Afghan photojournalist who was on board the US Air Force cargo plane that helped hundreds of refugees flee the Taliban says the flight was so crowded that parents held their babies above their heads protect them from being injured.

Ramin Rahman described his experience fleeing Afghanistan in an op-ed for The Guardian published on Wednesday.

“The flight was challenging,” he wrote. “There were many babies on board, and parents were holding them above their heads to ensure they wouldn’t be stepped on. There was no food, water, or breathing room for hours.”

