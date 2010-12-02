More On The Big Gain In Car Sales In November

Based on an estimate from Autodata Corp, light vehicle sales were at a 12.26 million SAAR in November. That is up 13.2% from November 2009, and up slightly from the October 2010 sales rate.



Photo: Calculated Risk

This graph shows the historical light vehicle sales (seasonally adjusted annual rate) from the BEA (blue) and an estimate for November (red, light vehicle sales of 12.26 million SAAR from Autodata Corp).

This is the highest sales rate since September 2008, excluding Cash-for-clunkers in August 2009.The second graph shows light vehicle sales since the BEA started keeping data in 1967.

Note: dashed line is current estimated sales rate. The current sales rate is still near the bottom of the ’90/’91 recession – when there were fewer registered drivers and a smaller population.

This was above most forecasts of around 12.0 million SAAR.

Photo: Calculated Risk

