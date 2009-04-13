US Captain Rescued From Somali Pirates

Victory!



The captain of the Maersk Alabama, Richard Phillips, has been freed.

A number of the Somali pirates — who had been floating without resources for the past five days — were killed in the operation, according to CNN.

Of course, the larger issue of assymetric warfare and the vulnerability of shipping lines around the Gulf of Aden isn’t going away.

