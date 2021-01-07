Business leaders including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian condemn the rioters at the US Capitol: 'These are domestic terrorists'

Samuel Corum/Getty Supporters of President Trump marching on the US Capitol Building.

Business leaders are speaking out against Wednesday’s attack on the US Capitol.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian described the rioters as “domestic terrorists.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement that he strongly condemned Wednesday’s violence, saying, “We are better than this.”

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, issued a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and the rioters and called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove Trump from office.

Business leaders have begun speaking out against the violence at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian described the rioters as “domestic terrorists” in a retweet of the NAACP.

Storming the Capitol Building with weapons??

These are domestic terrorists. https://t.co/fNIWcicwTL — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 6, 2021

Ohanian, who has been outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement and is a proponent for more racial diversity in the tech industry, was one of the first business leaders to speak out about rioters in Washington, who breached the Capitol building amid a joint session of Congress to count the 2020 presidential race’s Electoral College votes,

Chris Sacca, an early Uber, Twitter, and Instagram investor and former judge on “Shark Tank” wrote that he “can’t help but cry right now” and tweeted to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that they have “rationalized this terror” on their platforms, writing: “You’ve got blood on your hands.”

You’ve got blood on your hands, @jack and Zuck. For four years you’ve rationalized this terror. Inciting violent treason is not a free speech exercise. If you work at those companies, it’s on you too. Shut it down. — Chris Sacca ???????? (@sacca) January 6, 2021

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement that he strongly condemns Wednesday’s violence.

“This is not who we are as a people or a country. We are better than this,” Dimon said. “Our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power. Now is the time to come together to strengthen our exceptional union.”

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, issued a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and the rioters, describing them as “armed thugs” and calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove Trump from office.

“This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and it should be treated as such,” Timmons said.

Quite a statement from the National Association of Manufacturers: “The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution ..” (via @ShopFloorNAM) pic.twitter.com/MlbJgOyz4H — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 6, 2021

Citi CEO Michael Corbat said in a statement that he is “disgusted” by those who stormed the Capitol.

Arvind Krishna, IBM’s CEO, called for an end to the “unprecedented lawlessness.”

IBM condemns today's unprecedented lawlessness and we call for it to end immediately. These actions have no place in our society, and they must stop so our system of democracy can work. — Arvind Krishna (@ArvindKrishna) January 6, 2021

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted and then quickly deleted a post praising a Silicon Valley mentorship program, writing: “Amidst all this craziness some awesome stuff is happening.”

Khosrowshahi posted the tweet at 3:45 p.m., as the rioters were still not contained in Washington. The tweet was removed moments later.

The tweet is now deleted, but here's a screenshot. It's just bizarre to tweet this out in the middle of our country's capitol being stormed by a mob of protestors and Congress on lockdown pic.twitter.com/z68BkQB0iv — Dara Kerr (@darakerr) January 6, 2021

This post is developing …

