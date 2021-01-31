Man accused of 'fighting against' National Guard members in incident captured on TikTok during US Capitol riots was released

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Pro-Trump protestors clash with police outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A 27-year-old Illinois man accused of participating in Capitol riots as caught in a Tik Tok video was reportedly released on bond.

Mathew Capsel was “charging against a lined group of National Guardsman, running into their protective shields,” according to DOJ documents.

Capsel will be monitored by GPS and remain on house detention, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

A judge ordered for an Illinois man who appears to be in a Tik Tok video participating in the US Capitol riot to be released on bond with conditions, according to multiple reports and the Department of Justice.

According to a criminal complaint, Mathew Capsel was arrested on Tuesday and accused of fighting with the National Guard members until he was pepper-sprayed during the siege on January 6. The incident was captured in a Tik Tok video, authorities said in the complaint.

“The video depicts Capsel charging against a lined group of National Guardsman, running into their protective shields,” the complaint says.

The complaint also said three witnesses came forward to the FBI about Capsel, including a former neighbour who said they saw several videos of Capsel at the riot and said he was “known to be violent.”

Illinois native Matthew Capsel charged in federal court in Washington D.C. with attacking National Guard troops during Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Feds say it was caught on TikTok video and friends ID’d him. https://t.co/1q1d3XpBiD @JessicaVillag reports pic.twitter.com/A7NQjuY0Qf — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) January 28, 2021

Capsel is facing charges including unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and for assaulting and resisting “any officer or employee of the United States Government…while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties,” according to the DOJ.

Capsel, who has been banned from social media networks like Facebook, was placed on house arrest and will be monitored via GPS, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Assistant US Attorney Casey Bloodworth argued to Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly that Capsel should remain behind bars due to his past “violent” history and alleged assault on the Guardsmen during the Jan. 6 riot during Friday’s hearing.

The Sun-Times reported Bloodworth said Capsel was out on bond for a previous incident for violating an order of protection by a family member when he made his way to DC for the riot.

However, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Angela Hill, Capsel’s public defender, argued that other suspects who were accused of participating in the US Capitol riot and committed more serious acts were granted bond.

According to the publication, Judge Daly issued his release, prohibited him from having any firearms, and if necessary, ordered Capsel to undergo drug abuse and mental health treatment.

So far, more than 200 people have been arrested in connection to the riot that forced lawmakers into evacuation and the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump for “incitement of insurrection.”

