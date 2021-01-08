US Capitol Police denies media reports that an officer died in the aftermath of attempted insurrection

Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images WASHINGTON D.C., USA – JANUARY 6: Police intervenes in US President Donald Trumps supporters who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021.

Amid media reports that an officer had died following Wednesday’s attempted insurrection, Capitol Police said in a statement Thursday that “although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away,” according to Bloomberg reporter Billy House.

“The officer has NOT passed away, but is still on life support until his family can arrive,” Capitol Police union chair Gus Papathanasiou said, according to WUSA reporter Bruce Leshan.

Capitol Police did not respond to request for comment from Insider.

Four people have died in connection with Wednesday’s violence, in which violent Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, overwhelming police.

One woman was fatally shot by police, while three people died due to medical emergencies.

US Capitol Police denied media reports on Thursday night that an officer had died following an attempted insurrection in the nation’s capitol, saying the officer is instead on life support,Bloomberg’s Billy House reported.

“Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate. Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away. We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time,” USCP said in a statement, according to House.

WUSA reporter Bruce Leshan appeared to confirm that statement, tweeting: “CORRECTION Capitol Police union chair Gus Papathanasiou now says the officer has NOT passed away, but is still on life support, until his family can arrive. He and I deeply regret getting ahead of the story.”

CNN had reported earlier that a USCP officer died due to “events stemming from” Wednesday’s violence, which followed remarks by President Donald Trump.

Four fatalities have been confirmed so far connected to the violence in Washington, DC.

One woman died Wednesday after being shot inside the US Capitol after violent pro-Trump protesters stormed the building, while one woman and two men died Wednesday evening due to “medical emergencies” they sustained on or around Capitol grounds, according to DC Metropolitan Police.

US Capitol Police is already facing a backlash over the violent mobs that were able to quickly forced their way past security while lawmakers inside were debating the 2020 Electoral College results.

US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced on Thursday that he will resign on January 16, according to NBC News.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that a US Capitol Police officer had died. USCP have since denied those reports, according to multiple media outlets, saying the officer was on life support as of 8:21 p.m. ET on Thursday.

