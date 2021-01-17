A Virginia man was taken into custody by US Capitol police after trying to enter a checkpoint with fraudulent credentials and a loaded weapon, reports say

AP Photo/Julio Cortez The U.S. Capitol is seen through security fencing on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

A Virginia man was taken into custody after trying to enter a security checkpoint by the Capitol building on Friday, CNN first reported.

The man, Wesley Allen Beeler, attempted to use fraudulent inauguration credentials and also equipped with a loaded gun in his pick-up truck, a law enforcement source told CNN.

“The suspect was found be in possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition. The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest,” an incident report from the DC Metro Police Department obtained by Insider stated.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Virginia man was taken into custody by US Capitol authorities after trying to enter a security checkpoint in his pick-up truck with weapons and with a fraudulent inauguration credential on Friday evening, according to a police report obtained by Insider.

The arrest was first reported by CNN. A source told the outlet that the suspect, identified as Wesley Allen Beeler, had a 17 round loaded semi-automatic pistol in his truck as he was trying to go through the checkpoint in downtown DC nearby the Capitol at North Capitol and E Street NE.

New: US Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man as he attempted to pass through a police checkpoint in downtown Washington Friday with fake inaugural credentials, a loaded handgun & over 500 rounds of ammunition, CNN reporting. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 16, 2021

Police discovered 509 rounds of ammunition, a magazine for the firearm as well as shotgun shells, according to the DC Metro Police Department public incident report viewed by Insider.

“The suspect was found be in possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition. The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest,” the incident report stated.

Beeler’s attempt comes in the midst of strict security measures after last week’s US Capitol attack in the District and ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Insider reached out to US Capitol Police for comment.

This article will be updated.

Read more:

Trump is planning an ‘elaborate’ send-off for himself before Biden’s inauguration. He wants a red carpet, military band, and a 21-gun salute, reports say.

What we know about the laptop that was stolen from Nancy Pelosi’s aide during the Capitol siege

A woman in Washington, DC said she found a pipe bomb while doing laundry on the same day as Capitol siege

Tim ‘Baked Alaska’ Gionet, the far-right activist spotted among Capitol insurrectionists, has been arrested

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.