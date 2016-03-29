Suspect in custody after shots fired on Capitol Hill

A suspect was taken into custody Monday following reports of gunshots on Capitol Hill, according to The Associated Press and other reports.

The suspect was reportedly shot and transported to Washington Hospital Center, while earlier reports indicated that a police officer had been shot, but not seriously injured.

Multiple sources have since claimed that no police were shot, but Reuters maintained that an officer “may have been injured by shrapnel.”

An active shooter drill which took place earlier in the day added to the confusion amid conflicting initial accounts.

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown and staff were told to shelter in place due to a “potential security threat” after shots were reported at the Capitol Visitor Center. However, with the exception of the Visitor Center, buildings on the hill were reopened roughly an hour later.

Washington D.C. police announced on social media that there had been an “isolated incident” but that there was “no active threat to the public.”

BREAKING: Gunman in Capitol complex captured; one police officer shot: source

— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 28, 2016

UPDATE: Capitol’s Sergeant At Arms: “Shooter has been caught. One police office shot, but not seriously. Remain sheltered in place.”

— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 28, 2016

Lachlan Markay, of the Washington Free Beacon, tweeted an email sent to Capitol Hill staff indicating a lockdown across the Capitol complex for a “potential security threat.”

Here’s the email that just went out to Hill staffers. Reports of shots fired in the Capitol Visitors Center. pic.twitter.com/VBjJKxJSQp

— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) March 28, 2016

An NBC producer tweeted a similar email sent to Senate staffers:

Notice sent to SENATE offices: pic.twitter.com/i5D0cQeEiW

— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 28, 2016

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

