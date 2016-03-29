Suspect in custody after shots fired on Capitol Hill

A suspect was taken into custody Monday following reports of gunshots on Capitol Hill, according to The Associated Press and other reports.
The suspect was reportedly shot and transported to Washington Hospital Center, while earlier reports indicated that a police officer had been shot, but not seriously injured.

Multiple sources have since claimed that no police were shot, but Reuters maintained that an officer “may have been injured by shrapnel.”

An active shooter drill which took place earlier in the day added to the confusion amid conflicting initial accounts.

The US Capitol was placed on lockdown and staff were told to shelter in place due to a “potential security threat” after shots were reported at the Capitol Visitor Center. However, with the exception of the Visitor Center, buildings on the hill were reopened roughly an hour later.

Washington D.C. police announced on social media that there had been an “isolated incident” but that there was “no active threat to the public.” 

Lachlan Markay, of the Washington Free Beacon, tweeted an email sent to Capitol Hill staff indicating a lockdown across the Capitol complex for a “potential security threat.”

An NBC producer tweeted a similar email sent to Senate staffers:

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

