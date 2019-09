Historian Michael Beschloss just tweeted this picture of the United States Capitol dome under construction during the Civil War. The building in the foreground, Beschloss says, is the Trinity Episcopal Church, which was demolished in 1936.



Wikipedia has more on the history of the Capitol building here. You can follow Michael Beschloss here.

