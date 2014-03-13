US Capitol Building Goes Dark After Power Surge

Pamela Engel

The U.S. Capitol dome went dark Wednesday night as a power surge hit the building, according to Fox 5 in Washington, D.C.

Capitol Police say they aren’t sure what caused the surge.

The lights inside the Capitol remained on, but the exterior lighting illuminating the dome went out for about 25 minutes, according to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram.

This stunning shot shows the Capitol dome without lights:

Compare that to this photo of the Capitol with the lights back on:

The brief power outage also changed the view from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial looking out onto the Washington Monument (the Capitol is directly behind the monument):

