The U.S. budget deficit widened by 5.3 per cent to hit $198.2 billion.That is wider than analysts expected. Those surveyed by Bloomberg believed the deficit would grow to 196.0 billion from $188.2 billion in February.



Nonetheless, this one number is unlikely to affect investor perceptions of government spending materially.

