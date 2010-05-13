U.S. Budget Deficit Is Largest EVER In April!

The U.S. has its largest budget deficit in history for the month of April, $82.69 billion, according to CNBC.
In the context of the deficit expected for 2010, this is not surprising, but it is still strange to already be running such a deficit in the month of April.
Income in the U.S. was down 8% year-over year, while spending was up 14% over last April.
The larger than normal deficit is the fault of less than normal income tax payments.
Some context: last April, the U.S. ran a $20.9 billion deficit.
Private economists were predicting a $30 billion deficit.
