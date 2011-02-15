How The %&$! Do You Spend $3.7 Trillion?

The President’s budget for 2012 amounts to a whopping $3.7 trillion, and has been criticised by both the right and the left.
There’s been a huge boost in education spending while some of the biggest cuts have been in spending on airports and great lakes preservation programs. The Pentagon will also see its funds cut by $78 million over the next five years.
Here’s a look at our break down of spending by department and some of their biggest projects.
Read the full list of the $3.7 trillion President’s budget here.
Notable Projects:
$1.5 Billion for high-return construction projects (flood and storm damage reduction, commercial navigation, aquatic ecosystem restoration and hydropower).
$210 Million for Mississippi river and tributaries.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$1.9 Billion to NOAA's polar orbiting and geo-stationary weather satellite systems and other space-based observations.
$5 Billion for wireless broadband networks in rural America.
$764 Million for National Institute of Standards and Technology for nanotechnology, cybersecurity and advances to interoperable and secure Smart Grid devices.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
$9 Billion: Department of the Environmental Protection Agency (Isn't the environment a huge problem?)
Notable Projects:
$2.5 Billion for State Revolving Funds (SRFs) to improve water and green infrastructure.
$1.2 Billion in grants to states and tribes to help them implement environmental programs.
$350 Million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$2.9 Billion for National Park Service.
$2.5 Billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
$132 Million for Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Regulation and Enforcement.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$13.2 Billion to modernize the IRS.
$47 Million for Special Inspector General for Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
$84 Million for Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$3.6 Billion for training and employment services.
$3.2 Billion for Unemployment Insurance Administration.
$1.7 Billion for Office of Job Corps.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$4.3 Billion for space operations.
$3.9 Billion for exploration.
$1 Billion for space, research and technology.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$7.8 Billion for food and nutrition service of which $35 million will be put towards the Healthy Food Financing Initiative.
$2.4 Billion for rural development.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$8 Billion to the FBI.
$6.7 Billion for the federal prison system.
$600 Million for first responders and to hire and retain about 4,500 police officers.
$591 Million to combat violence against women.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$11.7 Billion for National Nuclear Security Administration.
$5.4 Billion for for long-term research and development at the Office of Science.
$100 Million for the Race to Green program for state and municipal governments to increase commercial building efficiency.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$10.4 Billion for customs and border protection programs.
$8.7 Billion for the U.S. Coast Guard.
$5.5 Billion for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement programs.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$10.4 Billion to administer foreign affairs.
$8.7 Billion for global health and child survival.
$5.5 Billion for foreign military financing.
$709 Million for non-proliferation, anti-terrorism and demining programs.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
$48 Billion: Department of Housing and Urban Development (Because we can never stop being pro-home ownership)
Notable Projects:
$19.2 Billion for Tenant-based rental assistance programs.
$9.4 Billion for project based rental assistance programs.
$2.3 Billion for homeless assistance grants.
$335 Million for Housing opportunities for people living with AIDS.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$53.9 Billion in total medical care.
$6 Billion for mental health services for veterans.
$939 Million to combat veteran homelessness.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$14.8 Billion for college and career ready students.
$12.6 Billion for special education state grants.
$1.4 Billion for new competitions for the President's 'Race to the Top' and other similarly modelled challenges for school districts.
$150 Million for the Promise Neighborhoods initiative which supports children and youth in high need communities.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$31.8 Billion for National Institutes of Health.
$16.2 Billion for the Administration of Children and Families.
$5.9 Billion for centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
$3.5 Billion for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$12.9 Billion for the federal aviation administration.
$53 Billion over six years to develop high-speed and other passenger rail.
$304 Million for maritime administration.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Notable Projects:
$113 Billion for weapons procurement
$76.7 Billion for research and development for future military.
Source: Office of Management and Budget
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.