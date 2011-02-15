How The %&$! Do You Spend $3.7 Trillion?

The President’s budget for 2012 amounts to a whopping $3.7 trillion, and has been criticised by both the right and the left.



There’s been a huge boost in education spending while some of the biggest cuts have been in spending on airports and great lakes preservation programs. The Pentagon will also see its funds cut by $78 million over the next five years.

Here’s a look at our break down of spending by department and some of their biggest projects.

Read the full list of the $3.7 trillion President’s budget here.

