The US broke its April record for daily new coronavirus infections at least 4 times in the last 7 days, according to data from the CDC

Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A man walks past a mural covering the doors of what would normally be a bustling bar on 6th Street in Austin, Texas on May 1, 2020.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections has risen above the previous all-time high set in April on at least four out of the last seven days.

But as all 50 states have begun to reopen their economies and ease COVID-19 restrictions, the number of new daily cases has begun to spike once again.

According to the Associated Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease expert, said on Thursday that the US is experiencing “a very disturbing week.”

On April 6, the US reported a record high of 43,438 new coronavirus infections in a single day, according to the CDC count. That number remained the highest for months, according to the CDC, as new daily cases began to decline after widespread lockdown measures were put in place across all 50 states.

But as all 50 states have reopened parts of their economies and eased COVID-19 restrictions, the number of new daily cases has begun to spike once again. According to the CDC count, between June 26 and July 2, the number of new US daily cases has climbed above the previous April record.

On June 26, the US recorded 44,602 new cases; on June 27, there were 44,703 new cases; on June 30, there were 43, 644 new cases; and on July 1, the US recorded a new all-time daily high of 54,357 cases.

The CDC has not yet released the number of new daily US coronavirus cases for July 2, though other outlets – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, and the COVID Tracking Project – have all reported that the number is above 50,000.

At the time of writing, the CDC reports that there have been over 2.6 million coronavirus infections and more than 128,000 deaths since the beginning of the US outbreak. That number is likely to jump once the CDC publishes its most recent tally of new US daily cases and deaths.

Generally, the US has seen a significant spike in its number of new coronavirus cases since several states have eased their coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks. The Associated Press reported on Thursday that 40 out of 50 US states are seeing an increase in their number of confirmed new coronavirus cases. Several US states, including Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, and Oregon, reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases last month.

According to AP, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a livestream with the American Medical Association that the US is experiencing “a very disturbing week.”

Fauci warned that if the US did not enforce widespread mask use and social distancing rules, “we’re going to be in some serious difficulty,” AP added.

A recent study said that wearing a facial covering is “the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission” of the coronavirus. Several states, Oregon and Nevada, have mandated that residents must wear a mask when in public.

