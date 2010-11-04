US Border Police Just Discovered An 1,800-Foot Drug Tunnel Linking California And Mexico

U.S. border police have discovered “a sophisticated smuggler’s tunnel the length of six football fields linking Southern California with Mexico,” Reuters reports.



Authorities believe the tunnel, which linked warehouses in Otay Mesa in California, and Tijuana in Mexico, has been used by drug traffickers.

The 1,800 feet-long tunnel has a rail system, lighting and is ventilated.

