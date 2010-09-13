OMG: You Can Get Yield Of 2.83% On A 10-Year Bond Right Now

Ladies and gentlemen your desperate search for yield is over.



You can now get paid a whopping 2.83% per year on a risk-free 10-year US Treasury note. The government is practically giving money away. (We’re actually serious, this is an eye-popping number compared to the 2.40% we saw in August).

If this gets any higher, the WSJ might soon run stories about how the market is pricing an imminent US sovereign debt crisis (sorry, we stole that one from Krugman).

From Bloomberg, here’s the full yield table:

